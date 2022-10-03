What's cooking between Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski ? Find out

The romance rumours of Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski have been spreading like wildfire. But are they in a serious relationship or just having a good time together? There have been some recent updates about it. Here is everything you need to know about Brad and Emily's relationship.

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are making headlines with the endless romance rumours as the reports suggest that the pair have spent much time together. According to a recent report in Entertainment Tonight, a source has informed that both of them "are hanging out and enjoy each other's company." However, the source added that Pitt is still single and not in a committed relationship.

The source revealed how Brad and Emily have been spending time together by saying, "Brad is still single and not committed to anyone at this moment. But, Friends of theirs could see that their bond can turn into something more in the future, but right now, they are just having a good time", according to the reports of Entertainment Tonight. Ratajkowski and Pitt have sparked romance rumours since last month after the model recently filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard."

In the meantime, Emily also recently posted a TikTok video where she addressed the criticism surrounding Ana de Armas, film Blonde was receiving, which was also co-produced by Brad Pitt. The model called out the movie for "fetishising female pain." Ratajkowski has also been known to have been vocal about women's issues and had recently also reacted to the Adam Levine cheating scandal as she spoke about women always being blamed after being exploited by men in positions of power.

As for Brad Pitt, the actor has been linked with several actresses and models. After his separation from Angelina Jolie, the actor has not entered any serious relationship and has not made anything official with anyone yet. Brad has been in an ongoing divorce from his ex, Angelina Jolie, and the duo reportedly don't want to rush into things with Emily in a similar situation.

