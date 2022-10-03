Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lacking Monday motivation? Watch Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon's workout videos and kick start your week

    Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon are the leading actresses in both the south industry and Bollywood. They never fail to keep their fans entertained on their social media platforms. They also keep them motivated by sharing their workout routines and preaching their motto 'Chill and hustle'.

    Lacking Monday motivation Watch Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanons workout videos and kick start your week sur
    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Oct 3, 2022, 3:46 PM IST

    Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon are the most popular actors in both the South industry and Bollywood. Apart from their fabulous, classy looks and amazing acting skills, if there is anything similar between these two beauties, it's their love for fitness. The actresses are obsessive fitness freaks who never miss a day to hit the gym and sweat it out. You can always see their body toned and fit, which gives us major fitness goals. They never seem to fail us with their physique appearance, So we thought, who better than them can provide us with some Monday Motivation to kick start the week.

    ALSO READ: What's cooking between Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski ? Find out 
    Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon have often shown that workout sessions can also be fun. These two actresses share the same gym and personal trainer, Karan Sawhney, and they post about their workout sessions on their Instagram, making it fun. Their motto is to Chill and hustle, which they very much follow, as seen in their workout videos, and we approve of this workout motto of theirs and recommend following it as well, 
    Recently, Rashmika Mandanna posted an inspiring video of her workout on her Instagram handle. In the video, she can be seen burning calories by running on a treadmill. Her post was captioned, "More like running away from all the negative be like." The actress wore a black T-shirt and shorts as her workout outfit for her time at the gym.
    Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for the grand release of her Bollywood debut, Goodbye, with the legend Amitabh Bachchan himself.
    On the other hand, Kriti Sanon is all over the internet because of Adipurush alongside Darling Prabhas. Adipurush, starring Prabhas as Lord Ram and Kriti as Sita, had a grand teaser launch on Sunday on the banks of Sarayu in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

    ALSO READ: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal share new pics from pre-wedding festivities

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2022, 4:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Whats cooking between Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Find out sur

    What's cooking between Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski ? Find out

    Richa Chadha Ali Fazal dance to Ambarsariya on their sangeet watch the adorable video here drb

    Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal dance to ‘Ambarsariya’ on their sangeet; watch the adorable video here

    Uttaran actors Tina Datta and Sreejita De catfight leads them to confession room read details drb

    Bigg Boss 16: ‘Uttaran’ actors Tina Datta, Sreejita De’s catfight leads them to confession room; read details

    MC Stan trends at top on Twitter after fight with Gautam Vig rappers fans troll the actor call him sasta Hrithik drb

    Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan trends at top on Twitter after fight with Gautam Vig; rapper's fans troll the actor

    Ponniyin Selvan box office collection report day 3 Mani Ratnam Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Chiyaan Vikram PS I crosses Rs 100 crore mark drb

    Ponniyin Selvan box office report: Mani Ratnam’s ‘PS: I’ crosses the Rs 100 cr mark

    Recent Stories

    football La Liga 2022-23: Robert Lewandowski blown away by Barcelona enormous teenage talent and maturity-ayh

    La Liga 2022-23: Lewandowski blown away by Barcelona's enormous teenage talent and maturity

    AAI Recruitment 2022: Notification for 47 assistant posts for Eastern region released; know details here - adt

    AAI Recruitment 2022: Notification for 47 assistant posts for Eastern region released; know details here

    CIA to bring back woolly mammoth from extinction: All you need to know AJR

    CIA to bring back woolly mammoth from extinction: All you need to know

    football man city vs man united Revealed One thing pep Guardiola doesn't like about hat-trick man erling Haaland snt

    Revealed: One thing Man City boss Guardiola doesn't like about hat-trick man Haaland

    4 things we know about the upcoming Google Pixel 7 series gcw

    4 things we know about the upcoming Google Pixel 7 series

    Recent Videos

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati/2nd T20I: Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati T20I: 'Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings' - Rahul

    Video Icon
    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon