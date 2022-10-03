Lacking Monday motivation? Watch Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon's workout videos and kick start your week

Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon are the most popular actors in both the South industry and Bollywood. Apart from their fabulous, classy looks and amazing acting skills, if there is anything similar between these two beauties, it's their love for fitness. The actresses are obsessive fitness freaks who never miss a day to hit the gym and sweat it out. You can always see their body toned and fit, which gives us major fitness goals. They never seem to fail us with their physique appearance, So we thought, who better than them can provide us with some Monday Motivation to kick start the week.

ALSO READ: What's cooking between Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski ? Find out

Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon have often shown that workout sessions can also be fun. These two actresses share the same gym and personal trainer, Karan Sawhney, and they post about their workout sessions on their Instagram, making it fun. Their motto is to Chill and hustle, which they very much follow, as seen in their workout videos, and we approve of this workout motto of theirs and recommend following it as well,

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna posted an inspiring video of her workout on her Instagram handle. In the video, she can be seen burning calories by running on a treadmill. Her post was captioned, "More like running away from all the negative be like." The actress wore a black T-shirt and shorts as her workout outfit for her time at the gym.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for the grand release of her Bollywood debut, Goodbye, with the legend Amitabh Bachchan himself.

On the other hand, Kriti Sanon is all over the internet because of Adipurush alongside Darling Prabhas. Adipurush, starring Prabhas as Lord Ram and Kriti as Sita, had a grand teaser launch on Sunday on the banks of Sarayu in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal share new pics from pre-wedding festivities