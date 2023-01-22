Disha Patani SEXY pictures: Actress flaunts her HOT body in see-through bodycon rose gold dress
As she gets into the party spirit, Bollywood actress Disha Patani looks amazing in her see-through bodycon rose gold gown. Take a look at her pictures
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Disha Patani's hot avatar has once again set the internet on fire. The actor recently stepped out in a sizzling see-through bodycon rose gold ensemble. Disha shows off her hourglass body in a series of photos posted on her Instagram account.
The Ek Villain Returns star understands how to ace her social media game when it comes to releasing smoking hot photographs in provocative apparel.
Disha Patani, a fitness devotee, never skips her gym workouts, even during film shooting. Her commitment to a healthy living is evident in her jaw-dropping photoshoots and reels.
Disha Patani is also a water baby, as seen by her frequent postings of herself in exquisite bikinis and monokinis at poolside or on vacation.
Disha Patani captioned her post as, “🦋.” The actor can be seen wearing a see-through bodycon rose golden gown with plunging neckline. The dress had a front-open thigh-high-slit adding up to the glam quotient and sex appeal. Disha shared four aesthetically shot candid pictures. The actor looks alluring as she brings the much-needed oomph factor and sensuality. Her rumoured beau Aleksander Alex commented, ” loveeeeeee it 😍😍😍💥💥💥.” Fans posted heart, heart-shaped eye and fire emojis on her sizzling post.