Disha Patani SEXY pictures: Actress flaunts her HOT body in see-through bodycon rose gold dress

As she gets into the party spirit, Bollywood actress Disha Patani looks amazing in her see-through bodycon rose gold gown. Take a look at her pictures

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Disha Patani's hot avatar has once again set the internet on fire. The actor recently stepped out in a sizzling see-through bodycon rose gold ensemble. Disha shows off her hourglass body in a series of photos posted on her Instagram account.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The Ek Villain Returns star understands how to ace her social media game when it comes to releasing smoking hot photographs in provocative apparel.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Disha Patani, a fitness devotee, never skips her gym workouts, even during film shooting. Her commitment to a healthy living is evident in her jaw-dropping photoshoots and reels.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Disha Patani is also a water baby, as seen by her frequent postings of herself in exquisite bikinis and monokinis at poolside or on vacation.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram