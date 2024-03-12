Disha Patani SEXY photos: Yodha actress looks HOT in red backless satin gown; take a look

Disha Patani, the Yodha actress, is causing a stir on social media with her recent photos. Check it out here.



Disha Patani is unquestionably a fashion icon. Every time she posts photographs or videos of herself on social media, everyone's mouth drops.

On Tuesday, the Yodha star turned to Instagram to post photos of herself standing in a red backless satin gown with a plunging neckline.

She styled her hair in a bun, avoided accessories, and went for beautiful makeup. Needless to say, Disha looked stunning as ever.

Soon after the photos were posted, admirers raced to the comments area to laud the actress. While some dubbed Disha the "hottest", others noted that her style can kill any outfit. "You are so beautiful," one of the followers said. Several others used red-heart and fire emojis.

Disha Patani has often shared sexy images on Instagram. The actress has an exquisite sense of style and does not shy away from showing off her curves while handing out huge fashion dreams.

Disha Patani most recently appeared in Ek Villain Returns alongside Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. She is now promoting her forthcoming film, Yodha.

The film, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in prominent roles, will be released on March 15. Disha will also appear in Nag Ashwin's action drama Kalki 2898-AD, which stars Deepika Padukone, Dulquer Salmaan, and Amitabh Bachchan.