Sexy video alert: Disha Patani's twirls in white bikini and shorts at beach

Disha Patani's latest video on her Instagram handle shows the actor twirling on a beach wearing a white bikini, off-shoulder crochet top and matching denim. Disha shows off some sensuous moves while dancing to Ek Villain Returns' 'Galliyan Returns'.

Bollywood actor Disha Patani has been slaying her fashion game for a very long time. But she has particularly been oozing oomph since the time promotions for Mohit Suri's multi-starrer film 'Ek Villain Returns' began. Every outfit that Disha wore for the film's promotional activity as well as for its trailer, has gained top marks from fashion connoisseurs.

Whether it is a shimmery gown with a plunging cleavage-revealing neckline or the A-line slit skirt that showed off her toned legs and midriff, Disha Patani's 'Ek Villain Returns' wardrobe has been nothing but glamorous.

As 'Ek Villain Returns' completed a week of its release today, on Friday, August 5, Disha Patani shared a video of herself, enjoying on the beach. In the video, Disha is seen dancing in joy at a beach while the waves crash on her feet. Disha, like a free bird, enjoys her beach time as Ek Villain Returns’ song ‘Galliyan’ plays in the backdrop.

Disha Patani is seen in a white bikini with an off-shoulder crochet top. She paired the bikini with matching denim shorts. For accessories, Disha wore a pendant chain while she kept her hair open in soft beach waves.

The video that Disha Patani posted on her Instagram handle on Friday, has received more than five lakh likes (and counting) along with over 2,000 comments. Several of her friends called her “gorgeous” while dropping heart and fire emojis in the comments section. Many also called her a “stunning beauty”.

Meanwhile, amidst the breakup rumours, Disha Patani dropped a comment on her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s video on Thursday. The video shows Tiger showing off some of his kickboxing skills, reacting to which Disha wrote: “I want to do it tooo😫” Disha’s comment has since then hinted that the rumoured couple may have got back together. Interestingly, neither of the actors has ever confirmed their relationship.

As for the film, Ek Villain Returns which stars Disha Patani, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria, reportedly made a collection of Rs 2 crore on Thursday at the box office. The film's total collection has neared Rs 34 crore, so far.