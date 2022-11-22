Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani's sexy photo in bikini goes viral; here's how Tiger Shroff reacted

    First Published Nov 22, 2022, 3:20 PM IST

    Today, Disha Patani posted a stunning bathroom mirror selfie to Instagram. It featured the celebrity wearing a black bikini top and bottoms. She captioned her post, "Eat your carbs."

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    One of Bollywood's fittest actors, Disha Patani, has long inspired her admirers to get in shape because of her beautiful physique. Disha inspires her admirers' clothing in addition to her rigorous fitness regimen, which includes boxing and weightlifting at the gym. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The most recent picture session of Disha provides proof. Although she enjoys experimenting with traditional attire, Gen-Z trends, and bodycon shapes, her line has the most affordable swimsuits and bikinis. Check out her outfit by moving the page forward.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha may be seen in the bathroom selfie wearing a stylish black bikini and a white bathrobe. She may be seen showing off her flawlessly toned physique like a real diva. Disha is certainly raising the fever with her natural makeup and damp hairstyle. She posted the image to her Instagram account and captioned it, "Eat your carbs" 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Krishna Shroff, the sister of her rumoured lover Tiger Shroff, commented on the photo shortly after she posted it. "Yes, Ma'am," she said. Disha and Krishna have a close sisterly relationship and frequently appear together in public. The actress and Tiger's sister may be spotted commenting on each other's social media postings despite breakup rumours between them.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Alaya F and Arjun Kapoor were quite impressed since they appreciated Disha's photo. Even her followers were spotted sending her emojis of love and fire.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani wore a black bikini top and matching bottoms. The bikini bottoms have a low waistline, high-leg cut-outs, and tie strings on the side, while the bikini top has thin halter straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline that highlights her décolletage, a knot decoration on the front, and a curved hem.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha last appeared in Ek Villain Returns with Arjun, Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Tara. She will thereafter appear alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Yodha. Along with Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan, she is a part of Project K.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shehzada Teaser: Kartik Aaryan treats fans with his latest film look RBA

    Shehzada Teaser: Kartik Aaryan treats fans with his latest film look

    Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra 13th wedding anniversary: Actress thanks husband for making her life beautiful RBA

    Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra 13th wedding anniversary: Actress thanks husband for making her life beautiful

    After Hera Pheri 3, Akshay Kumar might lose Welcome 3 and Awara Paagal Deewana 2; here's what we know RBA

    After Hera Pheri 3, Akshay Kumar might lose Welcome 3 and Awara Paagal Deewana 2; here's what we know

    Kartik Aaryan celebrates birthday with family and Katori; actor shares cute video on Instagram RBA

    Kartik Aaryan celebrates birthday with family and Katori; actor shares cute video on Instagram

    Rana Daggubati shuts down wife Miheeka Bajaj's pregnancy rumours; here's what he said sur

    Rana Daggubati shuts down wife Miheeka Bajaj's pregnancy rumours; here's what he said

    Recent Stories

    Qatar World Cup 2022, GER vs JPN: Leroy Sane knee injury makes him unavailable for Germany opener vs Japan-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Leroy Sane's knee injury makes him unavailable for Germany's opener vs Japan

    Not ready to accept Governor: Sanjay Raut on Bhagat Singh Koshyari over Chhatrapati Shivaji remark - adt

    'Not ready to accept Governor': Sanjay Raut on Bhagat Singh Koshyari over Chhatrapati Shivaji remark

    'Terror is terror': EAM Jaishankar lists 5 reasons for rise in terrorism; targets Pakistan, China AJR

    'Terror is terror': EAM Jaishankar lists 5 reasons for rise in terrorism; targets Pakistan, China

    Alphabet Google parent company may lay off 10000 employees based on performance Report gcw

    Alphabet, Google's parent company, may lay off 10,000 employees: Report

    From Maui to New York, 5 destinations you should visit during thanksgiving this year sur

    From Maui to New York, 5 destinations you should visit during thanksgiving this year

    Recent Videos

    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon
    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Video Icon
    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon