Disha Patani's sexy photo in bikini goes viral; here's how Tiger Shroff reacted

Today, Disha Patani posted a stunning bathroom mirror selfie to Instagram. It featured the celebrity wearing a black bikini top and bottoms. She captioned her post, "Eat your carbs."

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

One of Bollywood's fittest actors, Disha Patani, has long inspired her admirers to get in shape because of her beautiful physique. Disha inspires her admirers' clothing in addition to her rigorous fitness regimen, which includes boxing and weightlifting at the gym.



The most recent picture session of Disha provides proof. Although she enjoys experimenting with traditional attire, Gen-Z trends, and bodycon shapes, her line has the most affordable swimsuits and bikinis. Check out her outfit by moving the page forward.



Disha may be seen in the bathroom selfie wearing a stylish black bikini and a white bathrobe. She may be seen showing off her flawlessly toned physique like a real diva. Disha is certainly raising the fever with her natural makeup and damp hairstyle. She posted the image to her Instagram account and captioned it, "Eat your carbs"



Krishna Shroff, the sister of her rumoured lover Tiger Shroff, commented on the photo shortly after she posted it. "Yes, Ma'am," she said. Disha and Krishna have a close sisterly relationship and frequently appear together in public. The actress and Tiger's sister may be spotted commenting on each other's social media postings despite breakup rumours between them.

Alaya F and Arjun Kapoor were quite impressed since they appreciated Disha's photo. Even her followers were spotted sending her emojis of love and fire.

Disha Patani wore a black bikini top and matching bottoms. The bikini bottoms have a low waistline, high-leg cut-outs, and tie strings on the side, while the bikini top has thin halter straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline that highlights her décolletage, a knot decoration on the front, and a curved hem.

