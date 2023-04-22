Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani HOT PHOTOS: Actress posts sexy, alluring pictures on Instagram, leaving fans stunned

    First Published Apr 22, 2023, 3:16 PM IST

    The Baagi 3 (2020) actress, Disha Patani, has left her followers stunned while dropping some gorgeous and sexy photos of her on her official Instagram handle in a green shining dress, showing off her perfect curves. See the photos here in this article.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Keeping her wavey hair open, Disha Patani flaunts her alluring cleavage in this shimmery dress, making netizens swoon over the contemporary look she posted on social media. 

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Showing off her long, slender, well-toned legs and perfect curves, Disha Patani increases the temperature by holding her loose hair back.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha looks sexy, bold and simply delectable in this green-shimmery outfit as she flaunts her curves and assets in this picture.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha flaunts her curves in this sexy black crop top while relaxing on a balcony overlooking serene greenery. 

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress was all smiles for the camera as she flaunted her back and curves, keeping the makeup minimal in this photo.

    Amitabh Bachchan uploads funny post saying 'Tu cheez badi hai Musk Musk' after Twitter restores his blue tick

    Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee on Twitter's BlueTick: I don’t need Elon Musk’s verification

