Disha Patani flaunts animal-printed bra in her latest Instagram post; here's how Tiger Shroff's mother reacts

Disha Patani was recently photographed wearing an animal-printed bra and innerwear in her latest Instagram image, which has now gone viral.

Disha Patani is well-known for her fashion sense, and the actress can easily pull off any outfit. Her Instagram account is full of stunning images of herself. Disha recently uploaded another stunning photo, which has already gone viral.

The actress wore an animal-printed bra and innerwear for the newest picture session with a brand. She completed her image by wearing pants and leaving her hair open. The actress opted for a no-makeup appearance. She showed off her wonderfully toned physique in the snap.



Disha's admirers and followers swarmed to the comment area as soon as she uploaded this on social media, showering her with accolades.

One user wrote, “Aapki cuteness ka raaz kya hai mam" while another comment read, “The most beautiful girl in the whole world."

Her rumoured ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff, too, left compliments for her. The former wrote, “Woaaaah deeshu ❤️" while the latter added, “You’re unreal."

Meanwhile, actress Disha Patani has recently made news for her rumoured romance with Aleksandar Alex Ilic.

