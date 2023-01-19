Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani flaunts animal-printed bra in her latest Instagram post; here's how Tiger Shroff's mother reacts

    First Published Jan 19, 2023, 10:01 AM IST

    Disha Patani was recently photographed wearing an animal-printed bra and innerwear in her latest Instagram image, which has now gone viral.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani is well-known for her fashion sense, and the actress can easily pull off any outfit. Her Instagram account is full of stunning images of herself. Disha recently uploaded another stunning photo, which has already gone viral.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress wore an animal-printed bra and innerwear for the newest picture session with a brand. She completed her image by wearing pants and leaving her hair open. The actress opted for a no-makeup appearance. She showed off her wonderfully toned physique in the snap.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha's admirers and followers swarmed to the comment area as soon as she uploaded this on social media, showering her with accolades.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    One user wrote, “Aapki cuteness ka raaz kya hai mam" while another comment read, “The most beautiful girl in the whole world."

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Her rumoured ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff, too, left compliments for her. The former wrote, “Woaaaah deeshu ❤️" while the latter added, “You’re unreal."

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Meanwhile, actress Disha Patani has recently made news for her rumoured romance with Aleksandar Alex Ilic.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    While the actress has yet to acknowledge the connection, her new photographs have reignited fan intrigue. On the other hand, Ilic has stated that they are merely close friends. On the work front, Disha Patani was most recently seen in Ek Villain Returns alongside Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. In the coming months, she will be seen in Yodha, Project K, and an untitled Siva project.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Hansika Motwani wedding on Disney+ Hotstar Actress announces reality show says What is a shaadi without drama RBA

    Hansika Motwani wedding on Hotstar: Actress announces reality show says, ‘What is a shaadi without drama?’

    Alia Bhatt Vs Ranbir Kapoor: The couple will clash with their upcoming films 'Heart of Stone' and 'Animal RBA

    Alia Bhatt Vs Ranbir Kapoor: The couple will clash with their upcoming films 'Heart of Stone' and 'Animal

    'Feeling nauseous watching this...' Reddit fans slam Akshay Kumar for lifting actresses without consent vma

    'Feeling nauseous watching this...' Reddit fans slam Akshay Kumar for lifting actresses without consent

    Alia Bhatt on weight loss post Raha's birth, says, 'I had to lose weight because films are visual medium' vma

    Alia Bhatt on weight loss post Raha's birth, says, 'I had to lose weight because films are visual medium'

    Pathaan: SRK on fighting Bosco for dance moves, said, 'Wanted him to do a step which everyone can do' vma

    Pathaan: SRK on fighting Bosco for dance moves, said, 'Wanted him to do a step which everyone can do'

    Recent Stories

    Mumbai to get new metro lines 2A 7 From route to price here is everything you need to know gcw

    Mumbai to get new metro lines 2A, 7: From route to price; here's everything you need to know

    Hansika Motwani wedding on Disney+ Hotstar Actress announces reality show says What is a shaadi without drama RBA

    Hansika Motwani wedding on Hotstar: Actress announces reality show says, ‘What is a shaadi without drama?’

    One last time... Il-38 'Winged Stallion' will be seen at Republic Day 2023 parade

    One last time... Il-38 'Winged Stallion' will be seen at Republic Day 2023 parade

    Jacqueline Fernandez: 'Sukesh destroyed my life, career'; Know some more shocking statements made by actress RBA

    Jacqueline Fernandez: 'Sukesh destroyed my life, career'; Know some more shocking statements made by actress

    PM Modi to flag off Metro Rail Lines 2A 7 today Check traffic advisory know which roads to avoid gcw

    PM Modi to flag off Metro Rail Lines 2A & 7 today; Check traffic advisory, know which roads to avoid

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL' - Mohammed Siraj

    Video Icon
    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon