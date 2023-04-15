Disco Dancer The Musical event: Suniel Shetty, Urfi Javed, Sunny Leone and more look stylish at red carpet

The musical Disco Dancer: The Musical premiered at Mumbai's NSCI dome on Friday. The performance intends to revive Bappi Lahri's classic melody from Mithun Chakraborty's flick Disco Dancer. A bevy of celebs also appeared on the red carpet.



On Friday (April 14), the musical Disco Dancer: The Musical opened in India. The musical night tries to recreate the grandeur of the 1980s, with great songs from Mithun Chakraborty's legendary film Disco Dancer and some unforgettable dialogue. The performance will take held in the NSCI dome in Mumbai. Suniel Shetty, an actor, has joined forces with Saregama to bring the initiative to India.

Suniel Shetty and Orhan Awatramani pose for the camera on the red carpet.

Anjali Arora in a sexy black dress poses for the camera on the red carpet.

TV star Vikas Gupta poses for the camera on the red carpet.

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan poses for the camera on the red carpet.

Arshad Warsi with his wife Maria Goretti along with other guests smile for the camera on the red carpet.

Bollywood actor Ahan Shetty poses for the camera on the red carpet.

Tanishaa Mukerji and her mother Tanuja looked lovely as they pose for the camera on the red carpet.

Uorfi Javed looked stunning in a black gown and poses for the camera on the red carpet.

Sunny Leone posed with her husband Daniel Weber on the red carpet.

