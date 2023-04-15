Disco Dancer The Musical event: Suniel Shetty, Urfi Javed, Sunny Leone and more look stylish at red carpet
The musical Disco Dancer: The Musical premiered at Mumbai's NSCI dome on Friday. The performance intends to revive Bappi Lahri's classic melody from Mithun Chakraborty's flick Disco Dancer. A bevy of celebs also appeared on the red carpet.
On Friday (April 14), the musical Disco Dancer: The Musical opened in India. The musical night tries to recreate the grandeur of the 1980s, with great songs from Mithun Chakraborty's legendary film Disco Dancer and some unforgettable dialogue. The performance will take held in the NSCI dome in Mumbai. Suniel Shetty, an actor, has joined forces with Saregama to bring the initiative to India.
Suniel Shetty and Orhan Awatramani pose for the camera on the red carpet of Disco Dancer – The Musical, which was held at the NSCI Dome in Worli, Mumbai.
Anjali Arora in a sexy black dress poses for the camera on the red carpet of Disco Dancer – The Musical, which was held at the NSCI Dome in Worli, Mumbai.
TV star Vikas Gupta poses for the camera on the red carpet of Disco Dancer – The Musical, which was held at the NSCI Dome in Worli, Mumbai.
Singer Sunidhi Chauhan poses for the camera on the red carpet of Disco Dancer – The Musical, which was held at the NSCI Dome in Worli, Mumbai.
Arshad Warsi with his wife Maria Goretti along with other guests smile for the camera on the red carpet of Disco Dancer – The Musical, which was held at the NSCI Dome in Worli, Mumbai.
Bollywood actor Ahan Shetty poses for the camera on the red carpet of Disco Dancer – The Musical, which was held at the NSCI Dome in Worli, Mumbai.
Tanishaa Mukerji and her mother Tanuja looked lovely as they pose for the camera on the red carpet of Disco Dancer – The Musical, which was held at the NSCI Dome in Worli, Mumbai.
Uorfi Javed looked stunning in a black gown and poses for the camera on the red carpet of Disco Dancer – The Musical, which was held at the NSCI Dome in Worli, Mumbai.
Sunny Leone posed with her husband Daniel Weber on the red carpet of Disco Dancer – The Musical, which was held at the NSCI Dome in Worli, Mumbai.
Sunny Leone poses for the cameras at Disco Dancer – The Musical event, which was held at the NSCI Dome in Worli, Mumbai.