Earn higher returns: Indian Bank's exclusive FD schemes for 300 and 400 days

Indian Bank offers a great opportunity for its customers. By investing money in a special Fixed Deposit (FD) scheme, one can earn good interest.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 1, 2024, 11:39 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 1, 2024, 11:39 AM IST

Indian Bank Special Fixed Deposit Scheme

Indian Bank offers a special Fixed Deposit (FD) scheme to its customers. Investing in this scheme yields higher interest rates. According to the Indian Bank website, this special FD scheme offers an 8.05% interest rate.

article_image2

Indian Bank FD Interest Rates

Indian Bank's general fixed deposit schemes offer interest rates ranging from 2.80% to 7.10%. These rates are determined based on different time periods (7 days to 10 years) and the investment amount.

article_image3

IND SUPREME 300 DAYS Scheme

This special fixed deposit scheme is for 300 days. The minimum investment starts from Rs 5000 and goes up to Rs 3 crore. This scheme is available in FD and MMD (Money Market Deposit) formats. General customers receive 7.05% interest, senior citizens 7.55%, and super senior citizens 8.05%.

article_image4

IND SUPREME 400 DAYS Scheme

This special scheme is for 400 days with a minimum investment of ₹10,000, up to ₹3 crore. Available in FD and MMD formats, it offers 7.30% interest for general customers, 7.80% for senior citizens, and 8.05% for super senior citizens.

