Earn higher returns: Indian Bank's exclusive FD schemes for 300 and 400 days

Indian Bank offers a great opportunity for its customers. By investing money in a special Fixed Deposit (FD) scheme, one can earn good interest.

Indian Bank Special Fixed Deposit Scheme

Indian Bank offers a special Fixed Deposit (FD) scheme to its customers. Investing in this scheme yields higher interest rates. According to the Indian Bank website, this special FD scheme offers an 8.05% interest rate.

Indian Bank FD Interest Rates

Indian Bank's general fixed deposit schemes offer interest rates ranging from 2.80% to 7.10%. These rates are determined based on different time periods (7 days to 10 years) and the investment amount.

IND SUPREME 300 DAYS Scheme

This special fixed deposit scheme is for 300 days. The minimum investment starts from Rs 5000 and goes up to Rs 3 crore. This scheme is available in FD and MMD (Money Market Deposit) formats. General customers receive 7.05% interest, senior citizens 7.55%, and super senior citizens 8.05%.

IND SUPREME 400 DAYS Scheme

This special scheme is for 400 days with a minimum investment of ₹10,000, up to ₹3 crore. Available in FD and MMD formats, it offers 7.30% interest for general customers, 7.80% for senior citizens, and 8.05% for super senior citizens.

