Is eating garlic, onion a sin? Here's what Premanand Maharaj Ji says

Saint and spiritual guru Premanand Maharaj has changed the lives of millions of people with his discourses. He tells invaluable things about how to keep married life simple.
Millions of religious people don't eat or have stopped eating garlic and onions. They believe that eating them is a sin. However, Premanand believes otherwise.
Premanand Maharaj explained that onions and garlic grow in the same soil where potatoes are grown. So how can eating them be bad? Their consumption is not prohibited.
Premanand Maharaj said that since onions and garlic have more tamasic qualities, saints and priests do not eat them because they have to perform devotional services and rituals.
Eating garlic and onions increases stimulation in the body and also causes restlessness in the mind. Therefore, meditators, saints, and priests do not consume them.
Garlic and onions are full of health benefits. Therefore, it is not forbidden for those living a married life. You can eat it without any guilt.
From a scientific perspective, garlic & onions are beneficial for health. They help boost immunity, lower cholesterol, and protect against infections. Onions contain antioxidants.
