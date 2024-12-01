Keerthy Suresh-Antony Thattil Wedding: Actress CONFIRMS marriage; to get married on THIS date

Actress Keerthy Suresh recently visied Tirupati and confirmed her visit to long time partner Antony Thattil. Antony Thattil is a Dubai based businessman. The actress shared plans getting married this December in Goa

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 1, 2024, 12:01 PM IST

Keerthy Suresh recently confirmed her marriage plans during a visit to the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh, where she interacted with the media. The actress shared that she is set to marry her longtime partner, Antony Thattil, in December 2024. She revealed that the wedding would take place in Goa, with reports suggesting the dates as December 11 and 12, to be attended by close family and friends

article_image2

Earlier this month, Keerthy announced her relationship with Antony through a social media post. She shared a picture captioned, "15 years and counting," referencing their enduring bond. The caption also highlighted "NYKE," which is not only the name of her pet but a creative blend of their names, Antony and Keerthy

article_image3

Antony Thattil is a Dubai-based entrepreneur with roots in Kochi, Kerala. He owns a chain of resorts in his hometown and has several business ventures registered in Chennai, where Keerthy is from. Their connection bridges personal and professional worlds, uniting their respective legacies

article_image4

Keerthy, the daughter of veteran actors Menaka Suresh and G Suresh Kumar, began her acting journey as a child artist before debuting as a lead in Geethaanjali. She is set to enter Bollywood with Baby John, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Produced by Jio Studios in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios, the film is set for a December 25, 2024, release, with Salman Khan rumored to make a cameo

