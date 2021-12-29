  • Facebook
    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu make some mistakes in her marriage? Here's what her latest post says

    First Published Dec 29, 2021, 9:32 PM IST
    What does Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest post suggest? Did something go wrong in her marriage with Naga Chaitanya? Read more

    Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently enjoying her Goa vacay with her besties Vasuki Sunkavalli and Shilpa Reddy. Two days ago, we saw her posing in a printed monokini with her friends. Samantha shared some cheerful photos on her social media page that will give you major vacation goals. 
     

    This year, Samantha was in the news for many reasons, including personal life to professional choices etc. After the success of The Family Man 2, she has become one of the most desirable actresses in India, receiving movies offers from across various Indian film industries. 

    Samantha, who recently featured in a special dance number this year in Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' has more than three films slated for release in 2022. It is the No. 1 song on YouTube. Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s swimsuit pics from her Goa vacation will make you miss the beaches; see pics

    Last night, Samantha's social media post created speculations on her personal life. Samantha had shared a checklist for 2022, which she had taken from filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's Insta post. It has several resolutions, including some on relationships. 
     

    One of the points tell us to choose our lifemate carefully as 90 per cent of life's happiness and pain depends on it. The checklist also had things like being romantic in 2022. The more gripping was about giving people chances. While giving someone a second chance was okay; one should also provide a third chance. Relationships can have a profound effect on our lives. 
     

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce was one of this year's biggest news. Millions of their fans have adored the couple and called them #ChaySam. After being together for more than 10 years, they announced the separation on October 02. 

