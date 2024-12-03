SHOCKING! Did Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun had plastic surgery? Here's the TRUTH

Despite immense fame, Allu Arjun is haunted by a persistent rumor. Anti-fans frequently troll him about this issue, causing distress among his loyal fanbase.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 8:49 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 8:49 PM IST

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun is a top Tollywood star and a pan-India hero. Starting as a mega hero, he carved his own niche. Director Raghavendra Rao introduced him in the moderately successful debut film, Gangotri.

article_image2

Arya catapulted Allu Arjun to fame. Director Sukumar crafted a unique love story, and the character resonated with Arjun. Devi Sri Prasad's music and Arjun's dance created magic. Dance is one of his strengths, making him one of Tollywood's best dancers.

article_image3

Allu Arjun consistently improved with each film. Notably, he's the only Telugu hero with a fan base in Kerala. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was a blockbuster, breaking several Baahubali records. Pushpa brought him India-wide popularity.

article_image4

Pushpa's Hindi version, released without much promotion, thrived on word-of-mouth, earning over ₹100 crores. He won the National Best Actor Award for Pushpa. Pushpa 2 is set to release on December 5th, potentially pushing him into the ₹1000 crore club.

article_image5

Despite his achievements, including being the only Tollywood actor to win the National Best Actor Award, Allu Arjun faces trolling regarding alleged cosmetic surgeries. Rival fans often mock him about this.

article_image6

Dr. Rajashekar, a renowned surgeon, previously addressed the rumors, suggesting, based on older photos, that Allu Arjun might have undergone procedures on his nose and lips. This assessment was widely circulated by Arjun's detractors. This is just speculation.

