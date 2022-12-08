Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Cardi B go under the knife? Singer reveals getting cosmetic surgeries and removing her butt shots

    First Published Dec 8, 2022, 8:22 AM IST

    Cardi B recently discussed her cosmetic surgeries during an Instagram live. The American rapper disclosed that she had her butt shots removed and had a nose job.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Cardi B recently revealed some current details about her life with her followers during an Instagram live interaction. To the great astonishment of her fans, the well-known American rapper interestingly revealed the details of her cosmetic procedures.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Cardi B acknowledged getting a nose operation because she wanted to "get rid" of her natural nose. She encouraged her fans and followers to conduct a thorough study if they ever want to have surgery, while also discussing how she got rid of her butt shot.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Cardi B on removing the butt shots
    Cardi B disclosed during her Instagram live that she had surgery in August of this year. She clarified, however, that it was not cosmetic surgery and that she had around 95% of her butt injections removed. "Many people believed that once I had birth, my body was complete. My answer is no. If you're not familiar, biopolymers are butt shots, and they were removed in surgery in August with "All I’m going to say is that if you are young; if you are 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you too skinny, and you be like ‘Omg I don’t have enough fat to put in my butt’ and result to butt shots, DON’T!," added Cardi B. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    About Cardi B's nose job
    Cardi B, who recently discussed getting a nose operation, revealed the actual reason behind her choice. "My nose was fixed. My father's nose was in me. This needed to go "She joked.

     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Cardi B recently said that her "worry" is delaying the release of her new album in an interview. "I don't know, I have a few of tunes that are like definitely done. I have no idea what is wrong with me. I must just decide what I want and say it. Something is missing. But I have to release it the next year "She said.

