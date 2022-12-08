Did Cardi B go under the knife? Singer reveals getting cosmetic surgeries and removing her butt shots

Cardi B recently discussed her cosmetic surgeries during an Instagram live. The American rapper disclosed that she had her butt shots removed and had a nose job.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Cardi B recently revealed some current details about her life with her followers during an Instagram live interaction. To the great astonishment of her fans, the well-known American rapper interestingly revealed the details of her cosmetic procedures.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Cardi B acknowledged getting a nose operation because she wanted to "get rid" of her natural nose. She encouraged her fans and followers to conduct a thorough study if they ever want to have surgery, while also discussing how she got rid of her butt shot.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Cardi B on removing the butt shots

Cardi B disclosed during her Instagram live that she had surgery in August of this year. She clarified, however, that it was not cosmetic surgery and that she had around 95% of her butt injections removed. "Many people believed that once I had birth, my body was complete. My answer is no. If you're not familiar, biopolymers are butt shots, and they were removed in surgery in August with "All I’m going to say is that if you are young; if you are 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you too skinny, and you be like ‘Omg I don’t have enough fat to put in my butt’ and result to butt shots, DON’T!," added Cardi B.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

"All I’m going to say is that if you are young; if you are 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you too skinny, and you be like ‘Omg I don’t have enough fat to put in my butt’ and result to butt shots, DON’T!," added Cardi B.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

About Cardi B's nose job

Cardi B, who recently discussed getting a nose operation, revealed the actual reason behind her choice. "My nose was fixed. My father's nose was in me. This needed to go "She joked.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram