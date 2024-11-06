Recharge over? How soon will your number be reallocated?

Mobile SIM cards can be deactivated and reallocated if not recharged. Many face issues due to unawareness of the validity period. This article provides information on telecom company regulations regarding SIM card inactivity.

SIM Card Regulations

Forgetting to recharge is common in today's busy life. However, an inactive SIM can be blocked and reallocated. It's crucial to be aware of this. Most people use dual SIM phones, one for personal and one for work.

SIM Transfer Rules

Some use multiple SIMs. Recharging less-used ones can be forgotten, especially with rising costs. However, inactive SIMs can be blocked and reallocated. Telecom rules allow this for uncharged numbers.

SIM Card

Many are unaware of this rule. Losing a number is undesirable. Knowing when a SIM deactivates and is reallocated is vital. Telecom companies follow steps before reallocation, usually starting after 60 days of inactivity.

SIM Block

Reactivation is possible within 6-9 months of inactivity. Recharging restores the number. Beyond this, the company issues warnings. Ignoring these leads to blocking and reallocation.

Mobile Recharge

SIM deactivation and reallocation can take up to a year. 12 months after the last recharge, the number can be reallocated. Knowing this helps keep important numbers active.

