Recharge over? How soon will your number be reallocated?

Mobile SIM cards can be deactivated and reallocated if not recharged. Many face issues due to unawareness of the validity period. This article provides information on telecom company regulations regarding SIM card inactivity.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 6, 2024, 4:39 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 6, 2024, 4:39 PM IST

SIM Card Regulations

Forgetting to recharge is common in today's busy life. However, an inactive SIM can be blocked and reallocated. It's crucial to be aware of this. Most people use dual SIM phones, one for personal and one for work.

article_image2

SIM Transfer Rules

Some use multiple SIMs. Recharging less-used ones can be forgotten, especially with rising costs. However, inactive SIMs can be blocked and reallocated. Telecom rules allow this for uncharged numbers.

article_image3

SIM Card

Many are unaware of this rule. Losing a number is undesirable. Knowing when a SIM deactivates and is reallocated is vital. Telecom companies follow steps before reallocation, usually starting after 60 days of inactivity.

article_image4

SIM Block

Reactivation is possible within 6-9 months of inactivity. Recharging restores the number. Beyond this, the company issues warnings. Ignoring these leads to blocking and reallocation.

article_image5

Mobile Recharge

SIM deactivation and reallocation can take up to a year. 12 months after the last recharge, the number can be reallocated. Knowing this helps keep important numbers active.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Digital scam alert: 6 signs of fake warrants and notices you should know gcw

Digital scam alert: 6 signs of fake warrants and notices you should know

Apple offers FREE fix for THESE users facing camera issue; Check details gcw

Apple offers FREE fix for THESE users facing camera issue; Check details

Realme GT 7 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Elite to launch on THIS date; Here's what you can expect from it gcw

Realme GT 7 Pro to launch on THIS date; Here's what you can expect from it

iPhone 17 series likely to get THIS feature; Know why its a big deal for Apple users gcw

iPhone 17 series likely to get THIS feature; Know why its a big deal for Apple users

Google CEO Sundar Pichai nails his Halloween look, photos go viral; SEE here gcw

Google CEO Sundar Pichai nails his Halloween look, photos go viral; SEE here

Recent Stories

Caught on cam: Athlete collapses while talking to friend over phone at Ludhiana stadium, dies (WATCH) shk

Caught on cam: Athlete collapses while talking to friend over phone at Ludhiana stadium, dies (WATCH)

5 Effective DIY Hair Packs to Stop Hair Fall

5 Effective DIY Hair Packs to Stop Hair Fall

Mahakumbh 2025: Employees to be trained to deal with chemical, biological, radiational, and nuclear problems anr

Mahakumbh 2025: Employees to be trained to deal with chemical, biological, radiational, and nuclear problems

Raja Krishnamoorthi to Suhas Subramanyam: 6 Indian Americans Make History in US Elections RBA

Raja Krishnamoorthi to Suhas Subramanyam: 6 Indian Americans Make History in US Elections

Baba Siddiqui murder case: Mumbai Crime Branch nabs suspect linked to weapon training, conspiracy AJR

Baba Siddiqui murder case: Mumbai Crime Branch nabs suspect linked to weapon training, conspiracy

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon