IPL 2025 Auction: Indian Players with Rs 2 Crore Base Price

1574 players have registered for the IPL auction in Jeddah on November 23 and 24.

High-Value Players

Indian players with a base price of Rs 2 crore include Khaleel Ahmed to Umesh Yadav.

Bowlers with 2 Crore Base Price

Indian bowlers with a Rs 2 crore base price include Shami, Avesh Khan, Umesh Yadav, and others.

Siraj and Sundar at 2 Crore

Siraj, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and others also have a Rs 2 crore base price.

Kishan and Krunal at 2 Crore

Batsmen Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Devdutt Padikkal, and Venkatesh Iyer also have a Rs 2 crore base price.

Chahal and R Ashwin

Former Rajasthan Royals players R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal have a base price of Rs 2 crore.

Shaw and Sarfaraz's Price Drops

Sarfaraz Khan and Prithvi Shaw have a base price of only Rs 75 lakhs.

Shreyas, Pant, and Rahul

Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul also have a base price of Rs 2 crore.

