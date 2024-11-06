IPL 2025 Auction: Indian Players with Rs 2 Crore Base Price

Sports
1574 players have registered for the IPL auction in Jeddah on November 23 and 24.
Indian players with a base price of Rs 2 crore include Khaleel Ahmed to Umesh Yadav.
Indian bowlers with a Rs 2 crore base price include Shami, Avesh Khan, Umesh Yadav, and others.
Siraj, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and others also have a Rs 2 crore base price.
Batsmen Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Devdutt Padikkal, and Venkatesh Iyer also have a Rs 2 crore base price.
Former Rajasthan Royals players R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal have a base price of Rs 2 crore.
Sarfaraz Khan and Prithvi Shaw have a base price of only Rs 75 lakhs.
Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul also have a base price of Rs 2 crore.