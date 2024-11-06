IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 5 potential picks for mega auction

The countdown has begun for the 2025 IPL Mega Auction, scheduled for November 24th and 25th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. RCB has its sights set on several key players. Here's a look at the top 5 potential targets.

Eyeing their first IPL trophy, Royal Challengers Bangalore strategically retained Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Yash Dayal before the mega auction. RCB spent Rs 37 crore rupees retaining these three players: Virat Kohli (Rs 21 crore), Rajat Patidar (Rs 11 crore), and Yash Dayal ( Rs 5 crore), leaving them with Rs 83 crore for the auction.

Still searching for their maiden IPL title, Royal Challengers Bangalore has identified the following 5 players as potential targets in the upcoming mega auction.

1. Mohammed Siraj

Former RCB key pacer Mohammed Siraj, with 93 IPL wickets, was released. RCB might use the Right to Match (RTM) card to reacquire him.

2. Will Jacks

English explosive batsman Will Jacks, who scored a century for RCB last season (230 runs and 2 wickets), could be retained using the RTM card.

3. Glenn Maxwell

Surprisingly, RCB reportedly negotiated with Maxwell before his release. Maxwell is also confident about rejoining RCB through the auction.

4. Jos Buttler

With Rajasthan Royals unexpectedly releasing Jos Buttler, RCB might seize the opportunity to acquire the wicketkeeper-batsman.

5. Mohammed Shami

Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami, released by Gujarat Titans, is a potential RCB target due to his effectiveness in powerplay and death overs.

