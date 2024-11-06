Thick beard? Here's how to keep it stylish this wedding season

Lifestyle
Do you want a beard like Vicky Kaushal? Then let's find out what you need to do for this thick beard.
Growing a beard is easy, but maintaining it daily is not so easy. Clean your beard with shampoo every day while taking a bath.
When you go to a party, use gel or moisturizer to style your beard. This will prevent your beard from looking scattered.
Many men have the problem of having a very rough beard. You can massage with almond oil daily to soften the beard.
If your beard is long, it also takes time to dry it after bathing. Do not use a hair dryer to dry your beard. Drying naturally will keep the beard soft.
Along with keeping your beard clean, you should also eat a healthy diet. Consuming protein and fat will make your beard shine.
It is much easier to grow a thick beard in winter than in summer. This time you too try a thick beard look during the wedding season and impress everyone.