Thick beard? Here's how to keep it stylish this wedding season

Stylish Beard

Do you want a beard like Vicky Kaushal? Then let's find out what you need to do for this thick beard.

 

 

Daily beard cleaning

Growing a beard is easy, but maintaining it daily is not so easy. Clean your beard with shampoo every day while taking a bath.

Beard gel or moisturizer

When you go to a party, use gel or moisturizer to style your beard. This will prevent your beard from looking scattered.

Almond oil for soft beard

Many men have the problem of having a very rough beard. You can massage with almond oil daily to soften the beard.

Don't use a hair dryer

If your beard is long, it also takes time to dry it after bathing. Do not use a hair dryer to dry your beard. Drying naturally will keep the beard soft.

Consume protein and fat

Along with keeping your beard clean, you should also eat a healthy diet. Consuming protein and fat will make your beard shine.

Dense beard fashion in winter

It is much easier to grow a thick beard in winter than in summer. This time you too try a thick beard look during the wedding season and impress everyone.

