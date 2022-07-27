'Vikrant Rona' or 'Ek Villain Returns', who will score big at box office?

The box office is gearing up to witness another class of Bollywood versus South with the release of ‘Ek Villain Returns’ and ‘Vikrant Rona’. Take a look at the budget on which these films have been made along with how much should be their opening day collection.

The coming Friday will once again witness a mega clash of the Hindi film industry versus the South with the theatrical release of the multi-starrer film ‘Ek Villain Returns’ and Kiccha Sudeep-starrer ‘Vikrant Rona’. After a disappointing performance by Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Shamshera’ all eyes are on ‘Ek Villain Returns’, hoping to get some numbers for Bollywood. While ‘Ek Villain Returns’ is a sequel to Shraddha Kapoor, Siddharth Kapoor and Ritiesh Deshmukh-starrer ‘Ek Villain’, which was released about eight years ago, 'Vikrant Rona' is a pan-India film which will be released in multiple languages.

Starring actors John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani, ‘Ek Villain Returns’ is directed by Mohit Suri. The makers have left no stone unturned in the film’s promotions. On the other hand, Kiccha Sudeep’s 'Vikrant Rona' is all set to give a 3D experience to the viewers with amazing effect work. This film will be a horror adventure movie, which will also star Jacqueline Fernandez. ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor Exclusive: 'Got to bust your guts and b***s in this profession'

Talking about the budget and production of 'Ek Villain Returns' and 'Vikrant Rona', Mohit Suri's film is a mega-budget film. ‘Ek Villain returns’ has been made on a budget of around Rs 70 crore to Rs 80 crore. The prequel of the film was a hit in the theatres, and similar expectations have been set with the sequel as well. If this film collects anything between Rs 7 crore to Rs 8 crore on its opening day, then it may have a good start at the box office. ALSO READ: Exclusive: Is Arjun Kapoor getting married? Ek Villain Returns actor reveals the truth!

As far as Vikrant Rona is concerned, the pan-India film has been made on a budget of Rs 95 crores. As per its budget, the film should collect around Rs 9 crore to Rs 10 crore on the first day, only then 'Vikrant Rona' will be able to compete with 'Ek Villain Returns'.

