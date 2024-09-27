Devara: Is Jr NTR's six-year wait solo film worth the hype? A look into its plot, cast and final verdict

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NTR returns to the big screen as the solo hero in 'Devara,' a film boasting next-level technical craftsmanship. This review delves into the plot, highlights, and drawbacks of the movie, answering the question: Does 'Devara' live up to the six-year wait of NTR's fans?

    Devara: NTR's Action-Packed Performance

    The much-awaited moment for NTR's fans has arrived with 'Devara.' This review explores whether the film, directed by Koratala Siva, lives up to the hype. Starring NTR and Jahnavi Kapoor, with Saif Ali Khan and Srikanth in pivotal roles, 'Devara' promises a high-octane cinematic experience.

    Devara movie review: Plot Analysis

    Set in 1996, 'Devara' follows gangster Yathi's plan to bomb World Cup cricket stadiums. Shivam (Ajay), along with his team, embarks on a mission to apprehend Yathi, leading them to Ratnagiri on the Andhra-Tamil Nadu border. There, they encounter Singapp (Prakash Raj), who reveals the story of Devara (NTR), a formidable figure from 12 years prior.

    Devara, a skilled individual, leads a life intertwined with the sea alongside his companions Rayappa (Srikanth), Bhaira (Saif Ali Khan), Kunj (Kalayrasan), and Kora (Shane Charm Taco). Their encounter with Muraga (Murasi Sharma) presents them with a lucrative offer: to discreetly pilfer goods from large ships at sea, setting the stage for a thrilling narrative.

    Devara experiences a change of heart during a heist, vowing to abandon his life of crime. However, his attempts to dissuade his companions from continuing their illicit activities are met with resistance, leading to a clash of wills and a test of loyalty.

    Director Koratala Siva, known for his writing prowess, delivers an engaging narrative with 'Devara.' The film's strength lies in its well-paced plot, intriguing scene design, and the seamless integration of tension-filled elements. The transition from Yathi's story to Devara's past is particularly noteworthy.

    While the first half of 'Devara' captivates with its action-packed sequences and engaging plot, the second half introduces a romantic subplot that disrupts the film's momentum. Despite attempts to elevate the narrative with a pre-climax and climax, the second half falls short of the first half's intensity.

    'Devara' boasts impressive technical aspects, particularly the action choreography, Anirudh's background score, and Ratnavelu's cinematography. The film's visuals, especially the depiction of the sea, are commendable. However, the lack of a strong narrative backbone prevents these technical achievements from reaching their full potential.

    NTR delivers a powerful performance in 'Devara,' embodying both the roles of father and son with conviction. Despite the lack of significant visual distinction between the two characters, NTR's acting prowess shines through. Saif Ali Khan delivers a commendable performance, while Jahnavi Kapoor's role primarily revolves around glamour.

    'Devara's' strengths lie in its gripping first half, NTR's stellar performance, well-executed action sequences, Ratnavelu's cinematography, and Anirudh Ravichander's background score. These elements contribute to an engaging cinematic experience.

    'Devara' falters in its predictable storyline, a lackluster second half, and a screenplay that lacks originality. Jahnavi Kapoor's role falls short of expectations, and the film's attempt to set up a sequel feels forced. Overall, 'Devara' lacks the depth and impact expected from a film of its scale.

    Junior NTR Devara: Final Verdict

    While 'Devara' showcases NTR's star power, the film's narrative falls short of expectations. The predictable plot, recycled scenes, and underwhelming second half detract from the overall experience. Despite its flaws, 'Devara' remains a watchable film, though it may not resonate as a memorable cinematic experience.

    'Devara,' produced by NTR Arts, features an ensemble cast including Jr. NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Srikanth. With music by Anirudh, cinematography by Ratnavelu, and direction by Koratala Siva, the film boasts a talented team. However, the film's success hinges on its ability to captivate audiences beyond NTR's fanbase.

