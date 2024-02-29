Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deepika Padukone to Varun Dhawan, Bollywood celebs expecting their first child in 2024

    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 12:07 PM IST

    The year 2024, will be one of the best years for many Bollywood celebrities as they are expecting their first child.

    article_image1

    From Deepika Padukone to Varun Dhawan, let us look at the list of celebrities who will make their journey of parenthood this year. 

    article_image2

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

    On Thursday, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to their Instagram to share that the couple is expecting their first child after 5 years of their marriage and the baby will arrive in September 2024.

    article_image3

    Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar

    Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar officially announced the birth of their first child together. They announced that Yami is five and a half months pregnant and that the baby is on the way.

    article_image4

    Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal

    Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal revealed their pregnancy over social media earlier this month. The pair posted a photo with the caption "1+1=3" and the post stated a picture that read, "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world."

    article_image5

    Alanna Panday, Ivor McCray

    Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday posted a nature-themed pregnancy photoshoot with her husband Ivor McCray and revealed that they will be experiencing parenthood this year. 

    article_image6

    Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal

    Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal shared on February 18, 2024, that they are expecting their first child together. 

