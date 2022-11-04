Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's PDA will make you smile; check out their latest Instagram post
Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone can't stop raving over husband Ranveer Singh's latest public appearance as he blows kisses to her posters
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone don't waste any time in radiating relationship goals. Deepika Padukone has sent a unique message to Ranveer Singh to demonstrate this further. Look at that!
Many individuals in the nation look up to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, two Bollywood stars. People adore them both and value their creative output. They have a fan base of over 41 million Instagram followers, which is proof of this. The adorable pair will shortly mark their fourth wedding anniversary.
On November 14, the couple will celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary, but it seems Deepika and Ranveer are having trouble controlling their emotions. They constantly display relationship goals and can be seen in each other's social media postings.
Just a few hours ago, Deepika Padukone shared a photo of ‘Ranveer Singh showering kisses on her wifey’s photo’ at a store launch in Delhi. Taking to Instagram, Deepika captioned this photo by saying, “Find someone who looks at you like you are their whole universe @ranveersingh”
Deepika expressed her love for the Gunday actor with a heart symbol in another Instagram story. On Wednesday, Deepika got a sweet message from husband Ranveer Singh on Instagram. As he and wifey Deepika were on a boat trip at an unidentified location, the Gully Boy star nicknamed Deepika "cutie." Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Not Mumbai, couple to get married HERE
The teaser for Pathaan, which stars Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, was released on Wednesday. Deepika's husband expressed his love and admiration for the teaser as soon as she posted it on her Instagram account. Also Read: Avatar The Way of Water trailer: Sequel of James Cameron’s film is a promising return to Pandora