    Avatar The Way of Water trailer: Sequel of James Cameron's film is a promising return to Pandora

    The long-awaited trailer of James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, finally dropped on Wednesday. Ahead of the film’s release in December, the sequel to ‘Avatar’, which hit the theatres 13-long-years ago, makers released the trailer of the film that proves it’s a heart-stopping return to Pandora.

    First Published Nov 2, 2022, 8:14 PM IST

    All those who wanted to watch the trailer of James Camron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, can now do so, as the wait for the long-awaited film’s glimpses is finally out!  Ahead of the film’s global release in December, the makers dropped the first trailer on Wednesday. The sequel is arriving after 13 long years since the first film hit the theatres in the year 2009. In the making for over a decade, James Cameron has gone to painstaking lengths to deliver the fans a perfect sequel.

    The trailer of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ introduces the viewers to Jake Sully’s (Sam Worthington) daughter who confides in him saying she can feel her heartbeat, the meaning of which is presently unclear.

    Moving forward, the trailer then goes on to show other creatures of Pandora with a pounding soundtrack in the background. With blooming love stories, scenes of joy and beauty along with threats are what is shown in the trailer. Zoe Saldana’s character ‘Neytiri’ yells, “This is our home”, which gives a hint about the terror and threats that the film will present.

    At last, the trailer of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ ends giving the viewers hope as Jake as Neytiri to stay strong. With this message, the trailer has once again emphasised on family and nature, something that was visible in the prequel as well.

    With ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, James Cameron has once again shot the film using state-of-the-art underwater photography techniques which will leave the viewers impressed. Along with this, Cameron has also simultaneously shot the third film while the proposed work on the fourth and fifth films will commence only after the second and third parts are successful. The first film, ‘Avatar’, which to date is the highest-grossing film in the world, is a story of a group of human invaders who arrive at an alien land and decide to plunder it for its resources.

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2022, 8:16 PM IST
    Video Icon