Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh anniversary: 6 times the couple vowed the internet with their pictures

On November 14, 2023, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be celebrating their fifth anniversary. Let's have a look at their best pictures.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone started dating in 2012 and ever since then have been termed as power couple.

They often take to their social media to share pictures with their fans from their trips and events.

Being in love for more than a decade now, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone never fail to prove their love for each other.

Apart from just PDAs, they also show the fun side of their relationship and capture each other's moments.

Undoubtedly, the two are fitness freaks and look great together. Ranveer also expresses his love openly for his wife.

In an interview, Ranveer revealed that in just six months of dating Deepika, he knew she would be the mother of his children.