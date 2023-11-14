Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh anniversary: 6 times the couple vowed the internet with their pictures

    First Published Nov 14, 2023, 10:46 AM IST

    On November 14, 2023, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be celebrating their fifth anniversary. Let's have a look at their best pictures. 

    article_image1

    Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone started dating in 2012 and ever since then have been termed as power couple. 

    article_image2

    They often take to their social media to share pictures with their fans from their trips and events. 

    article_image3

    Being in love for more than a decade now, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone never fail to prove their love for each other. 

    article_image4

    Apart from just PDAs, they also show the fun side of their relationship and capture each other's moments. 

    article_image5

    Undoubtedly, the two are fitness freaks and look great together. Ranveer also expresses his love openly for his wife. 

    article_image6

    In an interview, Ranveer revealed that in just six months of dating Deepika, he knew she would be the mother of his children. 

