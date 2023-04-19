Citadel London Premiere: Priyanka Chopra, Nick, Richard Madden Varun Dhavan, Samantha and others attend (Pics)

The grand premiere of the upcoming series Citadel was held in London and was attended by the lead pair Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, along with other team members. Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were also spotted at the global premiere of the show.



Citadel, the highly anticipated espionage thriller directed by the legendary combo Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, is set to hit theatres in the final week of April, ahead of the highly anticipated OTT release.

Citadel's creators conducted a huge global premiere ceremony for the espionage thriller on Tuesday, April 18. The primary actors, Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, and other team members attended the premiere event in London.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu attends the "Citadel" Global Premiere ahead of the Prime Video. She looked sexy in a black co-ord set, paired with diamond jewellery from Bulgari. The actress completed her look with a bun with cute fringes and dewy makeup.

Varun Dhawan attends the "Citadel" Global Premiere ahead of the Prime Video launch. He looked dapper in his all-black.

(L-R) Stanley Tucci, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Richard Madden and Lesley Manville arrive at the global premiere of "Citadel".

Actress Ashleigh Cummings in all red arrives at the global premiere of "Citadel" on April 18, 2023 in London, England.

Priyanka Chopra wore a traditional red off-shoulder gown with a classic red lip make-up look, minimal accessories, and a soft-waved hairstyle.

The lead star of Richard Madden arrives at the global premiere of "Citadel" in a black velvet blazer, which he paired with a dark grey formal shirt and matching trousers.

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, attends the global premiere of the new Amazon Prime Video series Citadel at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, in London.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were seen at the "Citadel" UK premiere. Both look cute together as they pose for the cameras.

Gareth Locke-Locke and Sophie Hermann attend the "Citadel" Global Premiere ahead of the Prime Video launch.

Precious Muir poses for the cameras as she attends the "Citadel" Global Premiere ahead of the Prime Video launch

Hollywood actor Stanley Tucci arrives at the global premiere of "Citadel" on April 18, 2023 in London, England.

