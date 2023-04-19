Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Citadel London Premiere: Priyanka Chopra, Nick, Richard Madden Varun Dhavan, Samantha and others attend (Pics)

    First Published Apr 19, 2023, 8:04 AM IST

    The grand premiere of the upcoming series Citadel was held in London and was attended by the lead pair Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, along with other team members. Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were also spotted at the global premiere of the show
     

    article_image1

    Getty Photos

    Citadel, the highly anticipated espionage thriller directed by the legendary combo Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, is set to hit theatres in the final week of April, ahead of the highly anticipated OTT release.

    article_image2

    Getty Photos

    Citadel's creators conducted a huge global premiere ceremony for the espionage thriller on Tuesday, April 18. The primary actors, Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, and other team members attended the premiere event in London.

    article_image3

    Getty Photos

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu attends the "Citadel" Global Premiere ahead of the Prime Video. She looked sexy in a black co-ord set, paired with diamond jewellery from Bulgari. The actress completed her look with a bun with cute fringes and dewy makeup. 

    article_image4

    Getty Photos

    Varun Dhawan attends the "Citadel" Global Premiere ahead of the Prime Video launch. He looked dapper in his all-black.

    article_image5

    Getty Photos

    (L-R) Stanley Tucci, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Richard Madden and Lesley Manville arrive at the global premiere of "Citadel".

    article_image6

    Getty Photos

    Actress Ashleigh Cummings in all red arrives at the global premiere of "Citadel" on April 18, 2023 in London, England.

    article_image7

    Getty Photos

    Priyanka Chopra wore a traditional red off-shoulder gown with a classic red lip make-up look, minimal accessories, and a soft-waved hairstyle.

    article_image8

    Getty Photos

    The lead star of Richard Madden arrives at the global premiere of "Citadel" in a black velvet blazer, which he paired with a dark grey formal shirt and matching trousers.

    article_image9

    Getty Photos

    Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, attends the global premiere of the new Amazon Prime Video series Citadel at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, in London. 

    article_image10

    Getty Photos

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were seen at the "Citadel" UK premiere. Both look cute together as they pose for the cameras.

    article_image11

    Getty Photos

    Gareth Locke-Locke and Sophie Hermann attend the "Citadel" Global Premiere ahead of the Prime Video launch.

    article_image12

    Getty Photos

    Precious Muir poses for the cameras as she attends the "Citadel" Global Premiere ahead of the Prime Video launch 

    article_image13

    Getty Photos

    Hollywood actor Stanley Tucci arrives at the global premiere of "Citadel" on April 18, 2023 in London, England. 

    article_image14

    Getty Photos

    Singer Nick Jonas looked dapper at the global premiere of "Citadel" on April 18, 2023, in London, England.

