Bigg Boss fame Renu Sudhi has reportedly been hospitalised in the ICU after undergoing her fifth round of chemotherapy. Here’s the latest update on the actor’s health and treatment.

Former Bigg Boss star Renu Sudhi, also known as Reshma P Thankachan, has a massive fan following on social media. She is currently battling cancer and her health has taken a serious hit. She recently finished her fifth round of chemotherapy. She fell severely ill right after this session. Doctors rushed her to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for immediate treatment. She was a popular face on Malayalam Bigg Boss Season 7. Her Bigg Boss co-contestant Sarika KB shared this heartbreaking news online.

Sarika KB posted a video on social media to give fans a quick update on Renu Sudhi's health. She explained that Renu is undergoing cancer treatment. Things took a bad turn after her fifth chemo session. Sarika mentioned that the family rushed Renu to the Kottayam Medical College right away.

Condition Remains Critical

Sarika KB felt she needed to keep the fans informed. She told everyone that Renu Sudhi is in a very critical condition right now. Her platelet count has dropped drastically. Renu was actually interacting with fans through videos during her earlier chemo rounds. But this fifth round completely broke her down. Sarika requested all fans to pray for Renu.

Another Chemo Round Not Possible

Hospital sources shared that Renu Sudhi's health has completely deteriorated. Doctors cannot give her another round of chemo right now. Her body has lost the strength to handle the heavy medication. The medical team stated that they cannot take any risks at this stage. Renu is also unable to eat solid food. Because of this, doctors have inserted a PICC line to give her essential nutrition.

Family Drowning In Sorrow

Renu Sudhi is the wife of late Malayalam comedy actor Kollam Sudhi. He tragically passed away in a road accident in 2023. After losing her husband, Renu stepped up to support her family. She became a content creator on social media and later entered Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7. She shocked everyone when she revealed her cancer diagnosis in June 2026.