Children’s Day special: Salman Khan reveals some interesting facts about his childhood

Who is the influence behind Salman Khan’s health? The star reveals who was his motivation as a youngster for his fitness regime; read this

On this special occasion of ‘Children’s Day’ the visual-based quiz show, ‘The Big Picture’ hosted by actor Ranveer Singh welcomes Bollywood’s ‘Sultan’ Salman Khan. The star was present to promote his film ‘Antim’ and he was joined by his co-stars Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana.



Ranveer will be seen dancing and raping during the special episode, entertaining the audience with his energetic aura. He sang Kholo Kholo song from Aamir Khan's hit film ‘Taare Zameen Par’ movie. Later. Ranveer recalls how he had watched Taare Zameen Par with his father and that both of them cried during the film.



Ranveer also showers compliments on the song, saying, “Yeh gaana jab bhi sunta hoon, main inspire hojata hun. Woh josh, junoon aur irade atal hone chahiye badlaav laane ke liye apne life mein”.



On this special occasion of Children’s Day, Salman also reveals his motivation as a youngster for his fitness regime. The Barat actor admits that the shredded bodies of younger male actors make him work hard to maintain himself at 56. Also Read: Antim song Hone Laga out: Aayush Sharma, Mahima Makwana's romantic chemistry is mesmerising

He then opens up about his inspiration behind body-building, saying, that he always followed Dharam Ji (Dharmendra) his face had a childish smile that Salman loved. The star also said, Dharmendra, is a handsome man with vulnerability and a good physique.

Aayush Sharma also shares how he coped with his determination after seeing Salman’s body on one of ‘Antim’ fight scenes and even asked the director to let him wear his shirt back! Salman then reveals how he was given only 14 days to shred his body for this shirtless scene, and he didn't let his ‘Antim’ team down.

