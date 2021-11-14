  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Children’s Day special: Salman Khan reveals some interesting facts about his childhood

    First Published Nov 14, 2021, 10:04 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Who is the influence behind Salman Khan’s health? The star reveals who was his motivation as a youngster for his fitness regime; read this 

    Children Day special Salman Khan reveals some interesting facts about his childhood RCB

    On this special occasion of ‘Children’s Day’ the visual-based quiz show, ‘The Big Picture’ hosted by actor Ranveer Singh welcomes Bollywood’s ‘Sultan’ Salman Khan. The star was present to promote his film ‘Antim’ and he was joined by his co-stars Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana.
     

    Children Day special Salman Khan reveals some interesting facts about his childhood RCB

    Ranveer will be seen dancing and raping during the special episode, entertaining the audience with his energetic aura. He sang Kholo Kholo song from Aamir Khan's hit film ‘Taare Zameen Par’ movie. Later. Ranveer recalls how he had watched Taare Zameen Par with his father and that both of them cried during the film. 
     

    Children Day special Salman Khan reveals some interesting facts about his childhood RCB

    Ranveer also showers compliments on the song, saying, “Yeh gaana jab bhi sunta hoon, main inspire hojata hun. Woh josh, junoon aur irade atal hone chahiye badlaav laane ke liye apne life mein”.
     

    Children Day special Salman Khan reveals some interesting facts about his childhood RCB

    On this special occasion of Children’s Day, Salman also reveals his motivation as a youngster for his fitness regime. The Barat actor admits that the shredded bodies of younger male actors make him work hard to maintain himself at 56. Also Read: Antim song Hone Laga out: Aayush Sharma, Mahima Makwana's romantic chemistry is mesmerising

    Children Day special Salman Khan reveals some interesting facts about his childhood RCB

    He then opens up about his inspiration behind body-building, saying, that he always followed Dharam Ji (Dharmendra) his face had a childish smile that Salman loved. The star also said, Dharmendra, is a handsome man with vulnerability and a good physique.

    Children Day special Salman Khan reveals some interesting facts about his childhood RCB

    Aayush Sharma also shares how he coped with his determination after seeing Salman’s body on one of ‘Antim’ fight scenes and even asked the director to let him wear his shirt back! Salman then reveals how he was given only 14 days to shred his body for this shirtless scene, and he didn't let his ‘Antim’ team down.
     

    Children Day special Salman Khan reveals some interesting facts about his childhood RCB

    Salman also recalls his struggling days, saying, that he used to d 3-3 shifts a day during his early days in Bollywood. "Main dua karta tha ki location jitni door ho, who utna mere liye acha ho taaki mujhe gadi mein aadha ghanta sone ko mile. Jab main ghar jata tha aur ghar pahunchta tha tab sabhi log so rahe hote the.” Ranveer Singh admires Salman for giving this inspiring story from his days of struggle that helped him attain success! Also read: Antim trailer out: Salman Khan looks fierce as a cop, while Aayush Sharma nails the look as a gunda

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Wedding Anniversary: Duo Jet off to secret destination RCB

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Wedding Anniversary: Duo jet off to secret destination (Read Deets)

    Video Icon
    Virat Kohli to Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, THIS is where celebrities were spotted (Photos) drb

    Virat Kohli to Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, THIS is where celebrities were spotted (Photos)

    Video Icon
    Hottie Malaika Arora snapped on her morning walk pooch Casper (photos) drb

    Hottie Malaika Arora snapped on her morning walk with pooch Casper (photos)

    Video Icon
    Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal's unique personality traits that make him irresistible, pics inside drb

    Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal's unique personality traits that make him irresistible, pics inside

    Video Icon
    Kiara Advani, Alaya F, Divya Khosla: Bollywood ladies who nailed the day with their stunning looks (photos) drb

    Kiara Advani, Alaya F, Divya Khosla: Bollywood ladies who nailed the day with their stunning looks (photos)

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Gadchiroli encounter Top Naxalite Milind Teltumbde killed

    Gadchiroli encounter: Top Naxalite Milind Teltumbde among 26 killed

    Video Icon
    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Wedding Anniversary: Duo Jet off to secret destination RCB

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Wedding Anniversary: Duo jet off to secret destination (Read Deets)

    Video Icon
    Sao Paulo Grand Prix Disqualified Hamilton Sprint to 5th Verstappen handed 50,000 Euro penalty

    Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Disqualified Hamilton 'Sprints' to 5th; Verstappen handed 50,000 Euro penalty

    Video Icon
    Children Day 7 films you should watch with your kids drb

    Children’s Day: 7 films you should watch with your kids

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final, New Zealand vs Australia, NZ vs AUS: Players to watch, head-to-head, weather, pitch, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand-Australia battle it out in ultimate finale as stage set for a new champion

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    wikileaks founder Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK belmarsh prison

    Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK prison

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies-dnm

    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe-dnm

    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe

    Video Icon
    Life of South Africa last apartheid president FW de Klerk who freed Nelson Mandela

    Life of South Africa's last apartheid president FW de Klerk, who freed Nelson Mandela

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon