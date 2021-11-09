  • Facebook
    Antim song Hone Laga out: Aayush Sharma, Mahima Makwana's romantic chemistry is mesmerising

    Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana's romantic song Hone Laga shows the scintillating and mesmerising chemistry between Rahuliya and Manda. Check out the complete song here.

    Antim song Hone Laga out: Aayush Sharma, Mahima Makwana's romantic chemistry is mesmerising
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 9, 2021, 2:45 PM IST
     Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana's romantic equation in Hone Laga song from Antim: The Final Truth is mesmerising. The actor plays the role of Rahuliya while Mahima plays the role of Manda. The title track shows the love story between Mahima and Aayush Sharma. The movie directed by Mahesh V Manjrekar showcases Salman Khan as police and his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, a goon. Mahima essays the role of Aayush's love interest. The romantic song has been crooned by Jubin Nautiyal and was composed by Ravi Basrur. The song has been crooned by Shabina Khan and Umesh Jadhav.

    The movie also stars Mahesh V Manjrekar and Pragya Jaiswal, and the makers have also released another song named  Vighnaharta. To talk about Aayush, he had done his Bollywood debut with his 2018 movie LoveYatri. On the work front, he will next be seen in alit Butani's Kwatha, which also has Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle.

    The song showcases the romantic side of the stars. Rahuliya is shown to be a heartless person, while the song showcases the romantic side of the characters. The song has a robust upbeat while the song's music makes one feel delighted because it has the voice of Jubin Nautiyal. Also read: Antim trailer out: Salman Khan looks fierce as a cop, while Aayush Sharma nails the look as a gunda

     

    Although the song has a vibrant set up it is the intimate scenes in the music that as hooked the minds of the audiences. One can get to see the vulnerable side of Aayush. The romantic song adds the perfect bit of drama in the movie, and audiences will love watching the on-screen couple on the big screen. 
    Salman Khan reveals new motion picture of Antim, trailer out in a few hours

    To talk about Mahima Makwana, she had started her career as a child artist with popular shows like Mohe Rang De. She is going to make her Bollywood debut with Antim. She has featured in many TV shows like Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Adhuri Kahaani Hamari, Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, and Shubharambh.

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2021, 2:55 PM IST
