    Cannes 2023: Esha Gupta flaunts her toned legs in a dangerous thigh-high slit dress (Photos)

    First Published May 17, 2023, 8:31 AM IST

    Esha Gupta made her debut at Cannes. The actress walked the red carpet in a white thigh-high slit dress by Nicolas Jebran at the opening ceremony.
     

    article_image1

    Getty Photos

    The 2023 Cannes Film Festival started, and we have spotted many Indian celebs walking the red carpet. From May 17th to May 21st, attendees may enjoy the International Film Festival. Many famous Bollywood actors and actresses are expected to attend this year's event, making it more spectacular.

    article_image2

    Getty Photos

    Anushka Sharma, Manushi Chillar, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Varma, and others will join the likes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, who are regulars on the red carpet this time. Esha Gupta, who stars in Aasharam, is also included. The actress debuted at the opening ceremony, so her picture is already out there. 
     

    article_image3

    Getty Photos

    Esha Gupta is noted for her elegance and her willingness to take risks. Esha still managed to look fierce and fabulous at Cannes in 2023. She was dressed in a white Nicolas Jebran sexy gown.

    article_image4

    The gown's plunging neckline was very high and perilously close to her navel. A flowery pattern adorned a portion of her attire.
     

    article_image5

    Getty Photos

    Esha was wearing FRED Paris jewels and Santoni heels. She knows how to turn heads with her beauty, and she did it at the opening ceremony of Cannes 2023 by dressing up like a doll.

    article_image6

    Getty Photos

    Esha Gupta shared a video on her Instagram account where she said, "I am delighted to be here at Cannes Film Festival 2023 as a part of Indian government delegation. I just want to take this moment to express my gratitude towards the Indian government and FICCI for providing me this opportunity on a global stage. India is now on a global stage in the world of cinema and it is an honour to be representing my country to showcase the world its unique voice and perspective in the world of cinema. Walking the red carpet at Cannes is nothing but a dream come true."

    article_image7

    Getty Photos

    This year, Union Minister of State Dr. L. Murugan oversaw a specifically tailored designation for Esha Gupta to walk the red carpet.

    article_image8

    Getty Photos

    Along with Oscar winner Guneet Monga, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar, and Manipuri actor Kangabam Tomba, Miss India International 2007 Esha was chosen to represent India and its culture in the Indian pavilion.

    article_image9

    Getty Photos

    Besides Esha Gupta, Sara Ali Khan has also marked her debut at Cannes in 2023. Most Indian celebrities have reached the French Riviera and are waiting to walk the red carpet. 

