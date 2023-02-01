'Brown Munde' singer AP Dhillon parties hard with Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and more

Amrita Arora celebrated her birthday in style, while Kareena Kapoor Khan partied hard with Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, AP Dhillon, and others.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently celebrated her BFF Amrita Arora's birthday in style with her close pals on Tuesday (Jan 31) night. The popular celebrity organised a special birthday party for Amrita at her home, attended by some of the film industry's most famous faces, including Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, singer AP Dhillon, and many others.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The photos from Kareena Kapoor's Amrita Arora celebration have gone viral. Amrita, who spent her birthday at the couple's house with her sister Malaika Arora and close friends, looked wonderful in a stunning black outfit.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

On the other hand, Kareena looked effortlessly chic in a black sleeveless top, leather leggings, a statement necklace, and pink make-up. Saif Ali Khan is dressed casually in a white kurta and pyjama in the photo provided by Kareena.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Malaika Arora, Amrita's elder sister, attended the birthday party with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Malaika is wearing a bodycon black and beige Gucci pants.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Malaika accessorised her look with a Gucci belt, a statement clutch, and a dishevelled bun. Farhan Akhtar, a popular actor-filmmaker, attended the party with his wife Shibani Dandekar.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Kareena and her elder sister, actress Karisma Kapoor, share a strong friendship with the Arora sisters Malaika and Amrita.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Kareena and Karisma are frequently seen with Malaika and Amrita at restaurants, parties, and on holidays, and the girl's gang is unbreakable.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram