    'Brown Munde' singer AP Dhillon parties hard with Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and more

    First Published Feb 1, 2023, 7:59 AM IST

    Amrita Arora celebrated her birthday in style, while Kareena Kapoor Khan partied hard with Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, AP Dhillon, and others.
     

    Kareena Kapoor Khan recently celebrated her BFF Amrita Arora's birthday in style with her close pals on Tuesday (Jan 31)  night. The popular celebrity organised a special birthday party for Amrita at her home, attended by some of the film industry's most famous faces, including Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, singer AP Dhillon, and many others.

    The photos from Kareena Kapoor's Amrita Arora celebration have gone viral. Amrita, who spent her birthday at the couple's house with her sister Malaika Arora and close friends, looked wonderful in a stunning black outfit.

    On the other hand, Kareena looked effortlessly chic in a black sleeveless top, leather leggings, a statement necklace, and pink make-up. Saif Ali Khan is dressed casually in a white kurta and pyjama in the photo provided by Kareena.

    Malaika Arora, Amrita's elder sister, attended the birthday party with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Malaika is wearing a bodycon black and beige Gucci pants.

    Malaika accessorised her look with a Gucci belt, a statement clutch, and a dishevelled bun. Farhan Akhtar, a popular actor-filmmaker, attended the party with his wife Shibani Dandekar. 

    Kareena and her elder sister, actress Karisma Kapoor, share a strong friendship with the Arora sisters Malaika and Amrita.

    Kareena and Karisma are frequently seen with Malaika and Amrita at restaurants, parties, and on holidays, and the girl's gang is unbreakable.

    The actresses have always talked about how their relationship blossomed over time and grew from strength to strength. The prominent personality also ensures that they frequently post photos with each other on their own social media handles.

