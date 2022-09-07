Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brahmastra advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-starrer to beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2?

    First Published Sep 7, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been trying every trick in the hat to promote their upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film will hit the cinema halls on Friday, September 9. Check out how much has it made through advance bookings, so far.

    Image: Official film poster

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's highly anticipated film 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' looks all set to rock the box office. After the overwhelming response that the film has received before its release, it is being speculated that it can possibly become the biggest opening of this year. According to media reports, 1,98,609 tickets for the Hindi version of the film have already been sold so far. According to the information, 1,75,365 tickets of 3D of Brahmastra, 15,229 of IMAX, and 8,015 tickets of 2D have been sold so far. If we talk about earning from these tickets, then till now the film has done business of Rs 6.98 crores.

    Image: Official film poster

    Ayan Mukerji’s dream project, Brahmastra, which will finally see the light of the day, seems to be getting good response in Telugu as well. In the Telugu version, 11,595 tickets have been sold in 3D and 6,192 tickets in 2D. The film has so far earned Rs 29 lakh in the Telugu belt. So far 83,000 tickets have been sold for the film in Tamil language. At the same time, if we talk about the overall earnings from the advance booking of the film, so far Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhaat-starrer film has collected Rs 7.28 crore.

    Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

    The record of advance booking collection in Bollywood this year is held by Karthik Aryan's film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. But now Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's upcoming film has left Kartik's film far behind. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collected Rs 14 crores on the opening day. At the same time, speculations are being made about Brahmastra that it can collect more than Rs 25 crores.

    Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

    Meanwhile, the film is also facing boycott calls over an old statement of Ranbir Kapoor. A video from the year 2012 that has been doing rounds on social media, show Ranbir saying, “I am a big beef guy”. Clearly, the video has not gone down well with a section of the people, which has led to these calls. Following this, black flags were also shown by Bajrang Dal members to the actors on Tuesday when they arrived at Mahakal Temple in Ujjain to seek Lord Mahakal’s blessings, ahead of the film’s release.

    Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

    Brahmastra is one of the most awaited films of this year. Apart from Ranbir, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy have also played important roles in this film. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is slated to hit the box office on September 9.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Not Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma went on a breakfast date with someone else drb

    Not Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma went on a breakfast date with someone else

    Hollywood Venice Film Festival Olivia Wilde Harry Styles stun in Gucci for Dont Worry Darling Premiere drb

    Venice Film Festival: Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles stun in Gucci for Don’t Worry Darling Premiere

    Shilpa Shetty husband Raj Kundra to make TV debut with Bigg Boss drb

    Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra to make TV debut with Bigg Boss?

    Nagesh Kukunoor to make a web series on Rajiv Gandhi assassination drb

    Nagesh Kukunoor to make a web series on Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination

    Raju Srivastava health update Actor opens eye moves his limbs holds wife hands RBA

    Raju Srivastava health update: Actor opens eyes, moves his limbs, holds wife’s hands

    Recent Stories

    Remember and Never Forget: Capt Amit Joshi, 7/11 Gorkha Rifles

    Remember and Never Forget: Capt Amit Joshi, 7/11 Gorkha Rifles

    astrology Daily Horoscope for September 7 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 7, 2022: Happy day for Gemini, Leo; Libra focus on yourself & more

    Numerology Prediction for September 7 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 7, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL: Sri Lanka pulls off thriller as India Final qualification chances nearly over, social media surprised-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL: Lanka pulls off thriller as India's Final qualification chances nearly over

    China Death toll from 6.8 magnitude Sichuan earthquake rises to 66; 50,000 people evacuated snt

    Earthquake in China's Sichuan province: Death toll rises to 66; 50,000 people evacuated

    Recent Videos

    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon