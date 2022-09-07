Brahmastra advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-starrer to beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been trying every trick in the hat to promote their upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film will hit the cinema halls on Friday, September 9. Check out how much has it made through advance bookings, so far.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's highly anticipated film 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' looks all set to rock the box office. After the overwhelming response that the film has received before its release, it is being speculated that it can possibly become the biggest opening of this year. According to media reports, 1,98,609 tickets for the Hindi version of the film have already been sold so far. According to the information, 1,75,365 tickets of 3D of Brahmastra, 15,229 of IMAX, and 8,015 tickets of 2D have been sold so far. If we talk about earning from these tickets, then till now the film has done business of Rs 6.98 crores.

Ayan Mukerji’s dream project, Brahmastra, which will finally see the light of the day, seems to be getting good response in Telugu as well. In the Telugu version, 11,595 tickets have been sold in 3D and 6,192 tickets in 2D. The film has so far earned Rs 29 lakh in the Telugu belt. So far 83,000 tickets have been sold for the film in Tamil language. At the same time, if we talk about the overall earnings from the advance booking of the film, so far Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhaat-starrer film has collected Rs 7.28 crore.

The record of advance booking collection in Bollywood this year is held by Karthik Aryan's film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. But now Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's upcoming film has left Kartik's film far behind. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collected Rs 14 crores on the opening day. At the same time, speculations are being made about Brahmastra that it can collect more than Rs 25 crores.

Meanwhile, the film is also facing boycott calls over an old statement of Ranbir Kapoor. A video from the year 2012 that has been doing rounds on social media, show Ranbir saying, “I am a big beef guy”. Clearly, the video has not gone down well with a section of the people, which has led to these calls. Following this, black flags were also shown by Bajrang Dal members to the actors on Tuesday when they arrived at Mahakal Temple in Ujjain to seek Lord Mahakal’s blessings, ahead of the film’s release.

