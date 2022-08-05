Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Topless pictures: Esha Gupta, Disha Patani, Urfi Javed- 13 actresses who shared bold posts on Instagram

    First Published Aug 5, 2022, 4:22 PM IST

    Urfi Javed, aka Uorfi Javed, recently shared some bold pictures of herself on Instagram, now setting fire to the internet. Here’s a look at other 9 Bollywood actresses who have gone topless for photoshoots

    The Bollywood women have taken risks and either performed topless or naked sequences for movies, photoshoots and television shows. More actresses went topless on-screen from Esha Gupta, Radhika Apte, Sunny Leone, Disha Patani, and other women.

    Lisa Haydon has gone topless for her hot photoshoot. The lady sets temperatures soaring with her hotness quotient on social media. 

    Kalki's naked pictures in 2017 caught everyone's attention. The actress said she is "halfway between shade and light" and used a monochromatic photograph to display her naked back.

    Kajal Agarwal, made a big impression on Bollywood with her performance in Rohit Shetty's Singham. Kajal once chose to remove her shirt for a picture shoot.

    Bollywood actress Esha Gupta embodies what is sensual, daring, and gorgeous. Esha was topless as she posed from a balcony for this picture.

    In the Bollywood movie Nasha, actress Poonam Pandey's first feature film, she left virtually nothing to the imagination.

    Sherlyn Chopra has acted in various intimate moments throughout the years. The actress, however, gained attention when she published a photo of herself in a nude state for Kamasutra 3D.

    Urfi Javed shared some bold pictures of herself on Instagram, now setting fire to the internet. She can be seen topless as she covers her breasts with her hands.

    Photo Courtesy: Dabboo Ratnani's Instagram

    Shraddha Kapoor makes a sensuous pose for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar picture, she slays with her beauty in a monochrome picture.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Dabboo Ratnani's Instagram

    Bollywood actress Sunny Leone posed topless for Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar. She looked super hot in posing with a big hat and high heels.

    Photo Courtesy: Dabboo Ratnani's Instagram

    Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was amongst the several people who have posed topless for Dabboo Ratnani
     

    Photo Courtesy: Dabboo Ratnani's Instagram

    The image of Kiara Advani from Dabboo Ratnani's calendar served as fodder for memes. The fans adored it for being so straightforward.

    Photo Courtesy: Dabboo Ratnani's Instagram

    Disha Patani made her debut in Dabboo Ratnani's yearly calendar and decided to go topless for the picture session. Disha had a great year since she finally made her Bollywood debut and was recognised for it with accolades.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan's film banned in UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Nations RBA

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan's film banned in UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Nations

    We all are imperfect... Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu opens up on bullying and her allergies drb

    We all are imperfect... Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu opens up on bullying and her allergies

    Sita Ramam Twitter Review Dulquer Salmaan Mrunal Thakur romantic drama is slow paced yet classy drb

    Sita Ramam Twitter Review: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur’ romantic drama is slow paced, yet classy

    DJ Jugal - Dubai's Best Bollywood DJ, spotted with Nora Fatehi at an event-snt

    DJ Jugal – Dubai’s Best Bollywood DJ, spotted with Nora Fatehi at an event

    Mental Illness can be a lonely journey: Deepika Padukone drb

    Mental Illness can be a lonely journey: Deepika Padukone

    Recent Stories

    Exercise Skylight: Indian Army's large scale test of satellite-based systems

    Exercise Skylight: Indian Army's large scale test of satellite-based systems

    Kerala Meet the Islamic students who won Ramayana quiz; urge all Indians to learn from the epic snt

    Kerala: Meet the Islamic students who won Ramayana quiz; urge all Indians to learn from the epic

    A Detailed Guide to Setting Up a Retirement Plan-snt

    A Detailed Guide to Setting Up a Retirement Plan

    Chinese visa scam: ED conducts raids in Chennai in case linked to Karti Chidambaram snt

    Chinese visa scam: ED conducts raids in Chennai in case linked to Karti Chidambaram

    Piped cooking gas price hiked in Delhi, adjoining towns; know rates here - adt

    Piped cooking gas price hiked in Delhi, adjoining towns; know rates here

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon