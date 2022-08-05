Topless pictures: Esha Gupta, Disha Patani, Urfi Javed- 13 actresses who shared bold posts on Instagram

Urfi Javed, aka Uorfi Javed, recently shared some bold pictures of herself on Instagram, now setting fire to the internet. Here’s a look at other 9 Bollywood actresses who have gone topless for photoshoots

The Bollywood women have taken risks and either performed topless or naked sequences for movies, photoshoots and television shows. More actresses went topless on-screen from Esha Gupta, Radhika Apte, Sunny Leone, Disha Patani, and other women.

Lisa Haydon has gone topless for her hot photoshoot. The lady sets temperatures soaring with her hotness quotient on social media.

Kalki's naked pictures in 2017 caught everyone's attention. The actress said she is "halfway between shade and light" and used a monochromatic photograph to display her naked back.

Kajal Agarwal, made a big impression on Bollywood with her performance in Rohit Shetty's Singham. Kajal once chose to remove her shirt for a picture shoot.

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta embodies what is sensual, daring, and gorgeous. Esha was topless as she posed from a balcony for this picture.

In the Bollywood movie Nasha, actress Poonam Pandey's first feature film, she left virtually nothing to the imagination.

Sherlyn Chopra has acted in various intimate moments throughout the years. The actress, however, gained attention when she published a photo of herself in a nude state for Kamasutra 3D.

Urfi Javed shared some bold pictures of herself on Instagram, now setting fire to the internet. She can be seen topless as she covers her breasts with her hands.

Shraddha Kapoor makes a sensuous pose for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar picture, she slays with her beauty in a monochrome picture.



Bollywood actress Sunny Leone posed topless for Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar. She looked super hot in posing with a big hat and high heels.

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was amongst the several people who have posed topless for Dabboo Ratnani



The image of Kiara Advani from Dabboo Ratnani's calendar served as fodder for memes. The fans adored it for being so straightforward.

