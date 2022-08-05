Liger Movie Review Out: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's movie is HIT or FLOP? Read what 'Censor Board' says

Vijay's performance made the Censor Board speechless. They have granted UA certification to the film produced by Charmme Kaur and Karan Johar and directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Review Movie: Liger

Liger cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishna and others

Liger Director: Puri Jagannadh

Where to Watch: August 25th in the theatres

Review by: Censor Board

Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, is one of the next 'Pan India' movies that people look forward to most. Vijay Deverakonda plays the protagonist in the action thriller directed by Puri Jagannadh. The movie also has Mike Tyson, a former American professional boxer, making his Indian film debut with Liger. The film received a UA certificate after completing all censor requirements. Yes, the Censor Board's review of the first Liger movie is available online.

About Liger:

The censorship board claims that the running time of the film Liger is 2 hours and 20 minutes. Liger's first half lasts around 1 hour and 15 minutes, while its second half lasts approximately 1 hour and 5 minutes. There are seven fights in the movie Liger, and Vijay Deverakonda is shown as a boxer. Action scenes and music are only two of the movie's unforgettable moments. Fans will also hear fantastic music because the film has six songs.



When it comes to Vijay Deverakonda's performance in Liger, the members of the Censor Board are in awe. They believe that he has succeeded not just in the dhamakedaar action character but also in the highlights of Liger with his graceful, flowing dance steps.

According to the Censor Board, Vijay Deverakonda's performance in Liger would solidify him as a new Pan-India Superstar who will enthral the populace.

The Board is pleased that Puri Jagannadh has shown a genuine interest in the character development of Deverakonda in the film. Everything will go down in history, especially how he delivered his lines and his stuttering speech.



Particularly taken aback by Vijay Deverakonda's transformation into the Liger avatar was the Censor Board. VD has bulked up to perform well in the gaming sequences in the movie. They are sure that Vijay Deverakonda's debut throughout India would be flawless. Additionally, they think he will shock the country. Also Read: Video: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai in style after shooting for 'Dunki' in London

The censor board members loved the action scenes in Liger, character development, dialogue delivery, Ramya Krishna's character, maternal sentiment, and the love story arc between Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. These all have and will contribute significantly to its success.



The Censor Board is also happy with the whole cast of Liger, not only Vijay Deverakonda. After seeing Liger, Censor is sure that the general public would be astounded by Puri Jagannadh's brilliant direction. They would also be shocked by his directing and hero portrayal in terms of Bollywood. Also Read: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to get married in September; here's a look at their love story

