Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Liger Movie Review Out: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's movie is HIT or FLOP? Read what 'Censor Board' says

    First Published Aug 5, 2022, 2:23 PM IST

    Vijay's performance made the Censor Board speechless. They have granted UA certification to the film produced by Charmme Kaur and Karan Johar and directed by Puri Jagannadh. 

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    Review Movie: Liger
    Liger cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishna and others
    Liger Director: Puri Jagannadh
    Where to Watch: August 25th in the theatres
    Review by: Censor Board
    Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, is one of the next 'Pan India' movies that people look forward to most. Vijay Deverakonda plays the protagonist in the action thriller directed by Puri Jagannadh. The movie also has Mike Tyson, a former American professional boxer, making his Indian film debut with Liger. The film received a UA certificate after completing all censor requirements. Yes, the Censor Board's review of the first Liger movie is available online.

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    About Liger:
    The censorship board claims that the running time of the film Liger is 2 hours and 20 minutes. Liger's first half lasts around 1 hour and 15 minutes, while its second half lasts approximately 1 hour and 5 minutes. There are seven fights in the movie Liger, and Vijay Deverakonda is shown as a boxer. Action scenes and music are only two of the movie's unforgettable moments. Fans will also hear fantastic music because the film has six songs.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    When it comes to Vijay Deverakonda's performance in Liger, the members of the Censor Board are in awe. They believe that he has succeeded not just in the dhamakedaar action character but also in the highlights of Liger with his graceful, flowing dance steps. 

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    According to the Censor Board, Vijay Deverakonda's performance in Liger would solidify him as a new Pan-India Superstar who will enthral the populace.

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    The Board is pleased that Puri Jagannadh has shown a genuine interest in the character development of Deverakonda in the film. Everything will go down in history, especially how he delivered his lines and his stuttering speech. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    Particularly taken aback by Vijay Deverakonda's transformation into the Liger avatar was the Censor Board. VD has bulked up to perform well in the gaming sequences in the movie. They are sure that Vijay Deverakonda's debut throughout India would be flawless. Additionally, they think he will shock the country. Also Read: Video: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai in style after shooting for 'Dunki' in London

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    The censor board members loved the action scenes in Liger, character development, dialogue delivery, Ramya Krishna's character, maternal sentiment, and the love story arc between Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. These all have and will contribute significantly to its success. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    The Censor Board is also happy with the whole cast of Liger, not only Vijay Deverakonda. After seeing Liger, Censor is sure that the general public would be astounded by Puri Jagannadh's brilliant direction. They would also be shocked by his directing and hero portrayal in terms of Bollywood. Also Read: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to get married in September; here's a look at their love story

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    The Censor Board was in awe of Kecha's action choreography. Regarding the technical divisions, Censor commended Vishnu Sharma for the breathtaking sights. They also praised Liger's background music as being of the highest calibre. Overall, the Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh will provide Indian cinema a blockbuster this month. Also Read: After controversial photoshoot, Ranveer Singh to pose nude for PETA India campaign?

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan's film banned in UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Nations RBA

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan's film banned in UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Nations

    We all are imperfect... Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu opens up on bullying and her allergies drb

    We all are imperfect... Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu opens up on bullying and her allergies

    Sita Ramam Twitter Review Dulquer Salmaan Mrunal Thakur romantic drama is slow paced yet classy drb

    Sita Ramam Twitter Review: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur’ romantic drama is slow paced, yet classy

    DJ Jugal - Dubai's Best Bollywood DJ, spotted with Nora Fatehi at an event-snt

    DJ Jugal – Dubai’s Best Bollywood DJ, spotted with Nora Fatehi at an event

    Mental Illness can be a lonely journey: Deepika Padukone drb

    Mental Illness can be a lonely journey: Deepika Padukone

    Recent Stories

    football EPL 2022-23, Manchester United vs Brighton: Cristiano Ronaldo shares his 'mood' ahead of opener snt

    EPL 2022-23, Manchester United vs Brighton: Cristiano Ronaldo shares his 'mood' ahead of opener

    Big Bash League, BBL 2022-23 could face player drought; 15 Australians offered AUD 700,000 to feature in UAE ILT20-ayh

    BBL 2022-23 could face player drought; 15 Australians offered AUD 700,000 to feature in UAE's ILT20

    Kerala lottery result: Nirmal NR 288 lottery draw; check winners, prizes

    Kerala lottery result: Nirmal NR 288 lottery draw today; check prizes

    When is Raksha Bandhan 2022? Know muhurat and other things you need to know RBA

    When is Raksha Bandhan 2022? Know muhurat and other things you need to know

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Here is how the Indians will be involved in action on Day 8-ayh

    CWG 2022: Here's how the Indians will be involved in action on Day 8

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon