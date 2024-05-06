Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Viral video: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar allegedly slaps Congress worker during campaigning, BJP reacts

    As Shivakumar stepped out of his SUV, and walked a few steps, he found an arm around his shoulder. Irked, the leader gave the person a big thwack. The incident, which took place on Saturday night, is from Savanur in Haveri. The video, in internet speak, is now going viral.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 6, 2024, 8:43 AM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) denounced Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday after a viral video surfaced showing him reportedly punching a Congress worker during an election campaign in Haveri district.

    The viral video shows Shivakumar campaigning for Congress Lok Sabha candidate Vinoda Asooti in Savanur. In the footage, Shivakumar appears to be exiting a car while surrounded by colleagues. A Congress worker tries to touch Shivakumar's shoulders, causing Shivakumar to hit him. Following this encounter, police interfered, and Shivakumar went away.

    Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP's IT Cell, criticised the incident by posting the footage on social media and denouncing Shivakumar's behaviour. Malviya cited earlier incidents of Shivakumar's alleged assault against Congress workers.

    “Karnataka’s DCM, DK Shivakumar, slaps Congress Municipal Member Allauddin Maniar, while campaigning in Savanur town of Haveri. This is not the first time DK has assaulted a Congress worker. His crime? He happened to put his hands on DK Shivakumar’s shoulder, when the latter stepped out of the car,” Malviya wrote on X.

    BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also attacked Congress in a post on X. “First Congress’ Jeevan Reddy slaps an elderly woman! Now DK Shivkumar slaps a congress worker. Nawabi mindset of Congress. Congress ki pehchaan – janta aur worker ka apman," he said.

