BOLD photos: Triptii Dimri looks stunning in SEXY black high-slit gown; check out her latest pics

Animal star Triptii Dimri made heads turn on the red carpet of a style award function as she put her best fashion foot forward and flaunted her glamorous avatar; take a look

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

National Crush Triptii Dimri has made news for the right reasons. The actress, who was last seen in the hit film Animal, has a promising slate of films, including Good Newsz with Vicky Kaushal and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

While filming for her next projects, she updates her fans and followers on her social media accounts.

Triptii's Instagram page is a visual feast, spanning from stunning golden hour photos to exotic travel pics.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Triptii's feed is full of amazing golden hour photographs showcasing natural light's beauty. She frequently publishes beautiful photos with intelligent remarks, giving her page a touch of poetry.

Triptii's trip images combine action and leisure. Her holiday photos inspire her fans to travel, whether she's discovering a new city or relaxing on the beach.

Triptii is known for her immaculate sense of style, and her outfit pictures are a fashionista's dream. From stunning red carpet outfits to casual elegant ensembles, she understands how to confidently crush any outfit.

Triptii Dimri turned attention on the red carpet of a style awards ceremony by putting her best fashion foot forward and flaunting her stunning image.

The Laila Majnu actress looked stunning in a black cut-out Eternity gown by the Nue fashion line. She paired the gown with black Christian Louboutin slingback heels with crystal embellishments.

The black satin column gown by Ukrainian label Nue has a crystal-embellished bustier top with an underbust cutout and a long black skirt with a slit flowing from it.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

What did enhance her entire look was her top knot hairdo and the glass-like sheen on her skin, which we're sure had nothing to do with the glitter in her dress.