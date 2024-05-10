Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BOLD photos: Triptii Dimri looks stunning in SEXY black high-slit gown; check out her latest pics

    First Published May 10, 2024, 6:30 PM IST

    Animal star Triptii Dimri made heads turn on the red carpet of a style award function as she put her best fashion foot forward and flaunted her glamorous avatar; take a look

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    National Crush Triptii Dimri has made news for the right reasons. The actress, who was last seen in the hit film Animal, has a promising slate of films, including Good Newsz with Vicky Kaushal and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    While filming for her next projects, she updates her fans and followers on her social media accounts.

    article_image3

    Triptii's Instagram page is a visual feast, spanning from stunning golden hour photos to exotic travel pics.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Triptii's feed is full of amazing golden hour photographs showcasing natural light's beauty. She frequently publishes beautiful photos with intelligent remarks, giving her page a touch of poetry.

    article_image5

    Triptii's trip images combine action and leisure. Her holiday photos inspire her fans to travel, whether she's discovering a new city or relaxing on the beach.

    article_image6

    Triptii is known for her immaculate sense of style, and her outfit pictures are a fashionista's dream. From stunning red carpet outfits to casual elegant ensembles, she understands how to confidently crush any outfit.

    Triptii Dimri turned attention on the red carpet of a style awards ceremony by putting her best fashion foot forward and flaunting her stunning image.

    article_image8

    The Laila Majnu actress looked stunning in a black cut-out Eternity gown by the Nue fashion line. She paired the gown with black Christian Louboutin slingback heels with crystal embellishments. 

    article_image9

    The black satin column gown by Ukrainian label Nue has a crystal-embellished bustier top with an underbust cutout and a long black skirt with a slit flowing from it.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

     What did enhance her entire look was her top knot hairdo and the glass-like sheen on her skin, which we're sure had nothing to do with the glitter in her dress.

