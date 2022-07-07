Bikini to Saree: Disha Patani flaunts her SEXY-svelte body in her latest pictures; don't miss it

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani never misses an opportunity to heat up Instagram with her attractiveness. Her sense of style never fails to capture everyone's interest.

    Disha Patani, a Bollywood actress, is undoubtedly the most attractive actress working today. Patani is a formidable opponent. We are constantly reminded of the actress's beauty, vivacity, and sensuality, and we can't get enough of her!

    Disha consistently outdoes herself, showcasing her abs and never-ending toned legs in outfits. And just when we thought that was all, Disha stunned us with her most recent saree ensemble.

    The actress posted pictures of herself wearing a saree on social media. Disha can make anything seem gorgeous, whether she's wearing a frock, a gown, or a bikini. Writing "" in her caption, the actress Taking to her caption, the actress wrote “🌺” 

    The 30-year-old actress wore her hair down and accessorised with earrings and a ring. Highlighter, glossy lips, and delicate eye makeup made her complexion glow.

    Disha Patani's most attractive quality is that she seldom makes an effort to appear so lovely. Her goddess-like aura tends to leave a trail of lovers behind no matter what she wears or does. 

    Recently, the actress was literally the most exciting part of the entire event during the trailer unveiling for "Ek Villain Returns."

    The actress is now preoccupied with promoting Ek Villain Returns on the film front. Disha has wrapped up filming for the Sidharth Malhotra–starrer Yodha from Dharma Productions. Also Read: Sexy video alert: Disha Patani’s racy moves will drive you crazy!

    Sagar Ambre serves as the director. Additionally, the actress will appear in Project K, a movie directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam and is a pan-Indian film. Also Read: Morning Selfie: Keerthy Suresh's no-makeup look; Yay or Nay?

