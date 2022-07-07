Morning Selfie: Keerthy Suresh's no-makeup look; Yay or Nay?

As Keerthy Suresh prepares for a shoot, the actress demonstrates a tip for puffy eyes and displays her glow in these photos.

Keerthy Suresh started her morning by preparing for work and demonstrated how to appear instantly fresh and radiant. Yes, the actress showed a quick fix for swollen eyes by wearing an eye patch.

As she drove to the set, the actress wore eye patches and took a photo with her phone. That's not all; Keerthy also demonstrated the fast beauty trick's after effects, and we must admit that it was a success since she now looks stunning.



Keerthy Suresh posted a second selfie using the puffy eyes cosmetic trick to show off her fresh-faced morning radiance. She had a lovely grin and a natural-looking face. We have Keerthy Suresh's life-saving beauty tip thoroughly bookmarked.



Keerthy Suresh is working on the highly anticipated action drama Dasara alongside natural star Nani. The movie is directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, with financial support from Sudhakar Cherukuri.



The film, which is marketed as an action entertainer, is set in a Telangana hamlet close to the Singareni Coal Mines of Godavarikhani. Hyderabad is where the shoot is now taking place.