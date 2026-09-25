Discussion around a possible sequel to Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster Main Hoon Na has resurfaced. Arjun Kapoor recently expressed his desire to see a Part 2, while director Farah Khan’s response has added to the curiosity. Could Major Ram make a comeback after two decades? Here’s what we know so far

The possibility of a sequel to Shah Rukh Khan’s Main Hoon Na has once again caught fans’ attention. The buzz started after Arjun Kapoor watched the 2004 film and tagged Farah Khan on social media, asking for a second instalment. Farah’s playful response only added to the excitement.

However, her reply should not be treated as confirmation of Main Hoon Na 2. Farah Khan’s comment was actually a reference to a popular dialogue from her 2007 film Om Shanti Om. While the exchange got fans talking about a possible return of Major Ram, there is currently no official announcement regarding the sequel.

Has ‘Main Hoon Na 2’ been officially announced?

Not yet. Farah Khan has previously dismissed reports surrounding Main Hoon Na 2, asking people not to believe rumours about the project. At the same time, she has indicated that she intends to make another film with Shah Rukh Khan.

This combination has naturally kept the sequel speculation alive. Since Main Hoon Na was Farah’s directorial debut and Shah Rukh Khan remains closely associated with the film, any update about their next collaboration tends to bring back questions about Major Ram.

Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan’s films together

Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan have worked together on three films — Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year. Their first collaboration marked Farah’s entry into filmmaking as a director, while their subsequent projects continued their successful professional partnership.

That history is one reason speculation around Main Hoon Na 2 keeps returning whenever Farah discusses a new project with Shah Rukh Khan.

What was Shah Rukh Khan’s role in ‘Main Hoon Na’?

Released in 2004, Main Hoon Na featured Shah Rukh Khan as Major Ram, an army officer who goes undercover as a college student while carrying out a mission. The film blended action, romance, comedy and family drama.

Ram’s personal journey was closely connected to his relationship with his half-brother Lakshman, played by Zayed Khan. Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty and Amrita Rao were also part of the cast.

So, will Major Ram return?

For now, there is no official confirmation that Shah Rukh Khan will reprise Major Ram in Main Hoon Na 2. Arjun Kapoor’s request and Farah Khan’s playful reply have certainly revived interest in the idea, but the exchange does not amount to a sequel announcement.

Farah’s plans for another film with Shah Rukh Khan remain a separate development, and fans will have to wait for an official announcement to know whether their next collaboration will bring Major Ram back after more than two decades.