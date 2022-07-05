Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 9 Kannada: Know interesting facts about Kichcha Sudeep's reality show

    First Published Jul 5, 2022, 2:55 PM IST

    The 9th season will air in October, and production will start in August. Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 was a great hit and consistently ranked first in TRP ratings.

    Bigg Boss has been enthralling viewers like a show for many years. Additionally, there is some good news for Bigg Boss Kannada fans who can't wait for the upcoming season. The ninth season will air in October, and production will start in August. Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 was a great hit and consistently ranked first in TRP ratings.

    A list of the anticipated participants for the next Bigg Boss Kannada season has gone viral on social media. Chandan Sharma, Vinay Kumar, Naveen Krishana, Asha Bhatt, Ravi Srivastava, Tarun Chandra, Namratha Gowda, Prema, and others are on the predicted list. 
     

    There have been rumours that Kannada Bigg Boss 9 will be streamed on an OTT platform, but there has been no official confirmation. Rumours also circulate that the current season won't be streamed on Voot Select like it usually is.

    Colors Kannada's showrunner and executive in charge of business Parameshwar Gundkal had assured the media that season 9 will begin as soon as they were secure in having an unbroken run. The coronavirus epidemic forced a midseason pause in the programme's last season. This year, the producers are attempting to avoid taking any chances and will only launch the programme after they are certain and prepared.

    A mini-season of Bigg Boss Kannada, which is expected to premiere in the first or second week of August and run until October, would exclusively be available to stream on Voot Select. The duration of this is around 100 days. The main Season 9 will begin shortly after the mini-season and will only be shown on Colors Kannada. Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Is Ranveer Singh replacing Karan Johar as a host?

    Since the first season, Kichcha Sudeep has been the show's host, and viewers have consistently praised him for his hosting abilities. Kichcha Sudeep is now preoccupied with marketing his forthcoming movie, Vikrant Rona. Also Read: Urfi Javed Commits Suicide? Bigg Boss OTT star calls it ‘insane’, reacts to FAKE news

