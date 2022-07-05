Urfi Javed Commits Suicide? Bigg Boss OTT star calls it ‘insane’, reacts to FAKE news

Urfi Javed aka Uorfi responds by branding the people sharing her modified suicide photo on social media as "crazy." Actress slammed her fake death report



Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Internet celebrity Urfi Javed recently criticised online users for spreading false reports that she had passed away. It's appalling to see individuals creating fabricated death reports online.

We know that rumours are a normal aspect of the entertainment business, and famous people have become accustomed to them. However, when they become malicious, rumours may be extremely upsetting for anybody.

urfi javed neck injury

Urfi Javed sent a message to the same, questioning what was going on. She appeared in a couple of photos shared a few days ago while wearing a silver chain outfit that caused her neck to turn red. Her admirers believed she attempted suicide by hanging.

Now, the actress has hit back at those sharing her fake suicide picture. She called it insane and asked what is ‘happening in this world.’



Even if the world is unkind, I must warn you that you must pray even more fervently for me because, well, this b*itch is here to stay! Some vicious trolls hoped Sidhu Moose Wala, a Punjabi artist, should have died in June of this year rather than Urfi Javed. People that wanted me dead should get shot by, she had stated in her response.