    Bigg Boss 17 reunion party: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya and more attend

    First Published Feb 10, 2024, 10:42 AM IST

    Aside from Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, the bash also included Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui and competitors Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bigg Boss 17 contestants reunited in Mumbai on Friday night for a star-studded party. Attendees included candidates Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Rinku Dhawan, and celebrities Pooja Bhatt and Arbaaz Khan.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    However, TV and film actor Ankita Lokhande and her businessman-husband Vicky Jain drew notice at the party. 

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    TV star Soniya Bansal looks stunning as she poses in a black gown at the Bigg Boss 17 reunion party in Mumbai. 

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Navid Sole and Sana Raees Khan were spotted posing for the cameras at the Bigg Boss 17 reunion party held in Mumbai. 

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sunny Aryaa, aka Tehelka, was spotted posing for the cameras at the Bigg Boss 17 reunion party in Mumbai. 

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    TV actress Isha Malviya was clicked posing for the cameras at the Bigg Boss 17 reunion party in Mumbai. 

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actress and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt was also spotted posing for the cameras at the Bigg Boss 17 reunion party in Mumbai. 

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    TV actor Samarth Jurel was snapped posing for the cameras at the Bigg Boss 17 reunion party in Mumbai. 

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui was also spotted making a big entrance at the event, posing solo on the red carpet after being swamped by fans. 

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

     K-pop artist Aoora, one of the wild cards this season, was also seen at the party in a yellow suit and matching hair colour.

    article_image11

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bigg Boss 17 runner-up abd actress Mannara Chopra was spotted at the Bigg Boss 17 reunion party held in Mumbai. 

    article_image12

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Ankita Lokhande looked hottest in a blue thigh-high slit gown. She opted for minimal accessories and glam makeup and kept her tresses open. 

    article_image13

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    TV star Rinku Dhawan looked pretty in an orange dress at the Bigg Boss 17 reunion party held in Mumbai. 

    article_image14

    Bigg Boss 17 runner-up and TV star Abhishek Kumar was also spotted posing at the bash held in Mumbai. 

    article_image15

    YouTuber Arun Mashettey, K-pop singer Aoora and Navid Sole were seen posing for the cameras at the bash held in Mumbai. 

    article_image16

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Filmmaker Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan were spotted at the Bigg Boss 17 reunion party held in Mumbai. 
     

