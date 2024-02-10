Bigg Boss 17 reunion party: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya and more attend

Aside from Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, the bash also included Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui and competitors Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Bigg Boss 17 contestants reunited in Mumbai on Friday night for a star-studded party. Attendees included candidates Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Rinku Dhawan, and celebrities Pooja Bhatt and Arbaaz Khan.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

However, TV and film actor Ankita Lokhande and her businessman-husband Vicky Jain drew notice at the party.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

TV star Soniya Bansal looks stunning as she poses in a black gown at the Bigg Boss 17 reunion party in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Navid Sole and Sana Raees Khan were spotted posing for the cameras at the Bigg Boss 17 reunion party held in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Sunny Aryaa, aka Tehelka, was spotted posing for the cameras at the Bigg Boss 17 reunion party in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

TV actress Isha Malviya was clicked posing for the cameras at the Bigg Boss 17 reunion party in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actress and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt was also spotted posing for the cameras at the Bigg Boss 17 reunion party in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

TV actor Samarth Jurel was snapped posing for the cameras at the Bigg Boss 17 reunion party in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui was also spotted making a big entrance at the event, posing solo on the red carpet after being swamped by fans.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

K-pop artist Aoora, one of the wild cards this season, was also seen at the party in a yellow suit and matching hair colour.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Bigg Boss 17 runner-up abd actress Mannara Chopra was spotted at the Bigg Boss 17 reunion party held in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Ankita Lokhande looked hottest in a blue thigh-high slit gown. She opted for minimal accessories and glam makeup and kept her tresses open.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

TV star Rinku Dhawan looked pretty in an orange dress at the Bigg Boss 17 reunion party held in Mumbai.

Bigg Boss 17 runner-up and TV star Abhishek Kumar was also spotted posing at the bash held in Mumbai.

YouTuber Arun Mashettey, K-pop singer Aoora and Navid Sole were seen posing for the cameras at the bash held in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Filmmaker Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan were spotted at the Bigg Boss 17 reunion party held in Mumbai.

