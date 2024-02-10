Bigg Boss 17 reunion party: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya and more attend
Aside from Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, the bash also included Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui and competitors Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar.
Bigg Boss 17 contestants reunited in Mumbai on Friday night for a star-studded party. Attendees included candidates Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Rinku Dhawan, and celebrities Pooja Bhatt and Arbaaz Khan.
However, TV and film actor Ankita Lokhande and her businessman-husband Vicky Jain drew notice at the party.
TV star Soniya Bansal looks stunning as she poses in a black gown at the Bigg Boss 17 reunion party in Mumbai.
Navid Sole and Sana Raees Khan were spotted posing for the cameras at the Bigg Boss 17 reunion party held in Mumbai.
Sunny Aryaa, aka Tehelka, was spotted posing for the cameras at the Bigg Boss 17 reunion party in Mumbai.
TV actress Isha Malviya was clicked posing for the cameras at the Bigg Boss 17 reunion party in Mumbai.
Bollywood actress and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt was also spotted posing for the cameras at the Bigg Boss 17 reunion party in Mumbai.
TV actor Samarth Jurel was snapped posing for the cameras at the Bigg Boss 17 reunion party in Mumbai.
Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui was also spotted making a big entrance at the event, posing solo on the red carpet after being swamped by fans.
K-pop artist Aoora, one of the wild cards this season, was also seen at the party in a yellow suit and matching hair colour.
Bigg Boss 17 runner-up abd actress Mannara Chopra was spotted at the Bigg Boss 17 reunion party held in Mumbai.
Ankita Lokhande looked hottest in a blue thigh-high slit gown. She opted for minimal accessories and glam makeup and kept her tresses open.
TV star Rinku Dhawan looked pretty in an orange dress at the Bigg Boss 17 reunion party held in Mumbai.
Bigg Boss 17 runner-up and TV star Abhishek Kumar was also spotted posing at the bash held in Mumbai.
YouTuber Arun Mashettey, K-pop singer Aoora and Navid Sole were seen posing for the cameras at the bash held in Mumbai.
Filmmaker Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan were spotted at the Bigg Boss 17 reunion party held in Mumbai.