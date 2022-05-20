Big predictions on actor Deepika Padukone's health and career

Deepika Padukone has a lot in store for her as she continues to rule Bollywood! According to renowned astrologer Saurish Sharma, the actress has a lot to look forward to. Read details

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has made her fans and India proud by being the first Indian celeb to be named a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton, a French luxury fashion house. And later, she made her Bollywood peers and fans happy by serving on the jury of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022.

As she reigns over Bollywood, Deepika Padukone has lots in store for her! Ace astrologer Saurish Sharma says that the actress has a lot to look forward to.



"People have been testing her patience levels and she needs to be a bit aggressive. Deepika must act blunt and convey the message loud and clear rather than being silent or being ignorant. Healthwise, she must take care of blood glucose that would fluctuate; issues like blood pressure and sleeping disorders would prevail due to the work pressure and intensive schedules. Talking about health, I also see that her mother-in-law, Anju Bhavnani's health could become a matter of concern," astrologer Saurish Sharma says.

He adds, "It's time to buy a new car and an addition to the property is slated. She would either buy it in the complex where she already owns a house or otherwise in a foreign country."



Travel is also on the cards for Deepika. "She will be travelling to the Middle East and Maldives very soon. Also, I see some sort of spiritual travelling as well in the near future," says the astrologer. Also Read: Aishwarya Rai or Deepika Padukone, who looked better? Check this out