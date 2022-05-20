Aishwarya Rai or Deepika Padukone, who looked better? Check this out

Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a stunning entrance in their designer outfit on Day 3 at Cannes; see pictures.

The Cannes Film Festival laid out the red carpet on Tuesday, May 16, for what organisers hope would be a fully resurrected French Riviera spectacle after a cancelled 2020 edition and a scaled-back gathering last year. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked stunning in a pastel-pink gown and Deepika Padukone looked wow in a crimson gown at the premiere of Armageddon Time.

Deepika Padukone was dressed to kill in a Louis Vuitton gown with a peplum top and a huge flowing skirt. She is accessorised with a dainty diamond necklace and a stunning ponytail.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her second red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, and she looked almost as stunning as she did the first. Ash, a veteran of the Cannes red carpet, arrived in a pleated, architectural gown in the distinctive style of designer Gaurav Gupta.

Deepika Padukone donned a Cartier necklace. She turned heads when she strutted up the red carpet steps at the French Riviera on May 19.

Aishwarya's gown had a design element that came up from the shoulders and formed a large halo behind Aishwarya's head. It was pale pink with silver streaks. This gown is rather high-octane in terms of dramatic dresses.

Deepika's hair was pulled back into a bun and adorned with a golden hairband. With kohl-rimmed eyes, nude lips, and sculpted cheekbones, the actress went for a dramatic look.

Aishwarya Rai, attending a screening of the film Armageddon Time, accessorized the maximalist look with minimal jewellery, soft makeup and a simple hairdo.