Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aishwarya Rai or Deepika Padukone, who looked better? Check this out

    First Published May 20, 2022, 11:43 AM IST

    Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a stunning entrance in their designer outfit on Day 3 at Cannes; see pictures.

    The Cannes Film Festival laid out the red carpet on Tuesday, May 16, for what organisers hope would be a fully resurrected French Riviera spectacle after a cancelled 2020 edition and a scaled-back gathering last year. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked stunning in a pastel-pink gown and Deepika Padukone looked wow in a crimson gown at the premiere of Armageddon Time.

    Deepika Padukone was dressed to kill in a Louis Vuitton gown with a peplum top and a huge flowing skirt. She is accessorised with a dainty diamond necklace and a stunning ponytail. 

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her second red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, and she looked almost as stunning as she did the first. Ash, a veteran of the Cannes red carpet, arrived in a pleated, architectural gown in the distinctive style of designer Gaurav Gupta.

    Deepika Padukone donned a Cartier necklace. She turned heads when she strutted up the red carpet steps at the French Riviera on May 19.

    Aishwarya's gown had a design element that came up from the shoulders and formed a large halo behind Aishwarya's head. It was pale pink with silver streaks. This gown is rather high-octane in terms of dramatic dresses.

    Deepika's hair was pulled back into a bun and adorned with a golden hairband. With kohl-rimmed eyes, nude lips, and sculpted cheekbones, the actress went for a dramatic look.

     Aishwarya Rai, attending a screening of the film Armageddon Time, accessorized the maximalist look with minimal jewellery, soft makeup and a simple hairdo. Also Read: Is Aishwarya Rai pregnant? Netizens troll actress for 'lip-job', fat-shame her

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the queen of the red carpet; she pulls off every outfit with style, elegance, and just the perfect amount of total hotness. Also Read: Pooja Hegde dons feathery strapless pink gown at Cannes 2022; see pictures

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dhaakad star Kangana Ranaut buys Mercedes Maybach worth Rs 3.5 Crores RBA

    (Video) Dhaakad star Kangana Ranaut buys Mercedes Maybach worth Rs 3.5 Crores

    Dhaakad Twitter Review Kangana Ranaut Arjun Rampal Divya Dutta action thriller gets mixed reviews drb

    Dhaakad Twitter Review: Kangana Ranaut’s action-thriller gets mixed reviews

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Twitter review Kartik Aaryan Kaira Advani film instils hope in Bollywood declared winner drb

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Twitter review: Kartik Aaryan, Kaira Advani’s film instils hope in Bollywood; is a 'winner'

    exclusive bhool bhulaiyaa 2 actors Kartik Aaryan Kiara Advani on one thing they like about each other drb

    Exclusive: What Kiara Advani said about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan

    After ASN Sachin B Ravi is ready to say action cut to Shivanna

    After ASN, Sachin B Ravi is ready to say ‘action, cut’ to Shivanna

    Recent Stories

    ICSI CS June exam 2022: Admit cards to be released soon, learn to download - adt

    ICSI CS June exam 2022: Admit cards to be released soon, learn to download

    Karik Aaryan Kiara Advani Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Kangana Ranaut Dhaakad leaked on Tamilrockers telegram movierulez and more drb

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dhaakad, leaked on Tamilrockers, telegram and more

    tennis French Open 2022: First look of Alcaraz in Paris as prodigy eyes Grand Slam glory snt

    French Open 2022: First look of Alcaraz in Paris as prodigy eyes Grand Slam glory

    Nikhat Zareen recalls her career struggles after Boxing World Championship gold-ayh

    Nikhat Zareen recalls her career struggles after Boxing World Championship gold

    Navjot Singh Sidhu seeks more time to surrender cites health reason in 1988 road rage case gcw

    Navjot Singh Sidhu seeks more time to surrender, cites health reasons

    Recent Videos

    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon