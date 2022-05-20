(Video) Dhaakad star Kangana Ranaut buys Mercedes Maybach worth Rs 3.5 Crores

Kangana Ranaut got herself a luxurious automobile costing over Rs. 3.6 crores ahead of the premiere of her film Dhaakad.

Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut's much-anticipated film, hits theatres today. The actress and her parents, sister Rangoli Chandel, nephew Prithviraj, brother Aksht Ranaut, and sister-in-law Ritu Sangwan were all present at the Mercedes showroom and the movie premiere.

She also used the opportunity to show off her most recent purchase. Kangana bought an expensive Mercedes Maybach S680, which was just debuted in India, for a hefty Rs. 3.6 crore. The vehicle is at the top of the Maybach S-Class line. Kangana proudly displayed her recent buy to the press and posed with her family.

A paparazzi account uploaded a video of Kangana revealing her Mercedes Maybach S680. Kangana and her family can be seen clapping as two persons remove the car's cover. When Kangana notices a large ribbon flower on the hat, she asks a bystander if she may remove it and continues, "I look like I recently married."

Kangana had donned a beautifull floral tulle dress.

Mercedes Maybach S680 is an S-highest Class's model. It has a 7.52 kmpl fuel economy with a 5980 cc engine.

Talking about the movie, Dhaakad, which Razneesh Razy Ghai directs, is an action thriller starring Kangana Ranaut in a different avatar. Kangana played the role of Agent Agni, a spy in the film.

Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, Saswata Chatterjee, and Sharib Hashmi also play important parts in the film. Kangana and Arjun have been praised for their outstanding performances in the film by movie critics.

Salman Khan has also shown support for the film on social media. He shared the film's trailer on social media and wished the Dhaakad team “the very best”. Kangana thanked him for his gesture and wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Thank you my Dabangg hero heart of gold...I will never say again that I am alone in this industry...thank you from entire Dhaakad team."

