Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    (Video) Dhaakad star Kangana Ranaut buys Mercedes Maybach worth Rs 3.5 Crores

    Kangana Ranaut got herself a luxurious automobile costing over Rs. 3.6 crores ahead of the premiere of her film Dhaakad.

    Dhaakad star Kangana Ranaut buys Mercedes Maybach worth Rs 3.5 Crores RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published May 20, 2022, 1:10 PM IST

    Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut's much-anticipated film, hits theatres today. The actress and her parents, sister Rangoli Chandel, nephew Prithviraj, brother Aksht Ranaut, and sister-in-law Ritu Sangwan were all present at the Mercedes showroom and the movie premiere.

    She also used the opportunity to show off her most recent purchase. Kangana bought an expensive Mercedes Maybach S680, which was just debuted in India, for a hefty Rs. 3.6 crore. The vehicle is at the top of the Maybach S-Class line. Kangana proudly displayed her recent buy to the press and posed with her family.

    Also Read: Dhaakad Twitter Review: Kangana Ranaut’s action-thriller gets mixed reviews

    A paparazzi account uploaded a video of Kangana revealing her Mercedes Maybach S680. Kangana and her family can be seen clapping as two persons remove the car's cover. When Kangana notices a large ribbon flower on the hat, she asks a bystander if she may remove it and continues, "I look like I recently married."
    Kangana had donned a beautifull floral tulle dress.

    Mercedes Maybach S680 is an S-highest Class's model. It has a 7.52 kmpl fuel economy with a 5980 cc engine.

    Talking about the movie, Dhaakad, which Razneesh Razy Ghai directs, is an action thriller starring Kangana Ranaut in a different avatar. Kangana played the role of Agent Agni, a spy in the film. 

    Also Read: Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai or Deepika Padukone, who looked better? Check this out

    Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, Saswata Chatterjee, and Sharib Hashmi also play important parts in the film. Kangana and Arjun have been praised for their outstanding performances in the film by movie critics. 

    Salman Khan has also shown support for the film on social media. He shared the film's trailer on social media and wished the Dhaakad team “the very best”. Kangana thanked him for his gesture and wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Thank you my Dabangg hero heart of gold...I will never say again that I am alone in this industry...thank you from entire Dhaakad team."
     

    Last Updated May 20, 2022, 1:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dhaakad Twitter Review Kangana Ranaut Arjun Rampal Divya Dutta action thriller gets mixed reviews drb

    Dhaakad Twitter Review: Kangana Ranaut’s action-thriller gets mixed reviews

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Twitter review Kartik Aaryan Kaira Advani film instils hope in Bollywood declared winner drb

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Twitter review: Kartik Aaryan, Kaira Advani’s film instils hope in Bollywood; is a 'winner'

    exclusive bhool bhulaiyaa 2 actors Kartik Aaryan Kiara Advani on one thing they like about each other drb

    Exclusive: What Kiara Advani said about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan

    After ASN Sachin B Ravi is ready to say action cut to Shivanna

    After ASN, Sachin B Ravi is ready to say ‘action, cut’ to Shivanna

    On Gyanvapi mosque row, Kangana Ranaut's one-line snub to Shivling critics RBA

    On Gyanvapi mosque row, Kangana Ranaut's one-line snub to Shivling critics (Video)

    Recent Stories

    ICSI CS June exam 2022: Admit cards to be released soon, learn to download - adt

    ICSI CS June exam 2022: Admit cards to be released soon, learn to download

    Karik Aaryan Kiara Advani Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Kangana Ranaut Dhaakad leaked on Tamilrockers telegram movierulez and more drb

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dhaakad, leaked on Tamilrockers, telegram and more

    tennis French Open 2022: First look of Alcaraz in Paris as prodigy eyes Grand Slam glory snt

    French Open 2022: First look of Alcaraz in Paris as prodigy eyes Grand Slam glory

    Nikhat Zareen recalls her career struggles after Boxing World Championship gold-ayh

    Nikhat Zareen recalls her career struggles after Boxing World Championship gold

    Navjot Singh Sidhu seeks more time to surrender cites health reason in 1988 road rage case gcw

    Navjot Singh Sidhu seeks more time to surrender, cites health reasons

    Recent Videos

    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon