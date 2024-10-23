Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 10 reasons why to watch Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan's film in theatres

The trailer for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has wowed audiences, providing a peek at what is expected to be the year's biggest release. While this was only the beginning, the film's title track has become a global chartbuster.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 features international music icon Pitbull, known as Mr. Worldwide, along with global Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh and heartthrob Kartik Aaryan performing the "Spooky Slide," leaving the entire nation grooving. As the film nears its release, here are ten reasons to watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 this Diwali.

Rooh Baba VS Manjulika After the massive love Rooh Baba received in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan is set to return the character to the screen. But this time, the actor must face Manjulika or multiple Manjulikas. With his impeccable comic timing, charm, and quirky ideas, it’s sure to be an exciting showdown as our beloved Rooh Baba faces off against Manjulika.

Third Installment of the Franchise The first two films, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, were loved by audiences. Following their success, the franchise has become one of the most beloved horror-comedy franchises and the much-anticipated third installment is finally set for release on November 1, 2024.

⁠OG Manjulika’s Return Since the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, fans have eagerly awaited Vidya Balan's return as the OG Manjulika. Finally, she’s back in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and her distinct charm is bound to make this film truly special.

OG and Fresh Supporting Cast Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 brings back the iconic supporting cast that has always played a significant role in the franchise. With Rajpal Yadav as Chhota Pandit, Sanjay Mishra as Bade Pandit, and Ashwini Kalsekar as Panditayeen, it’s going to be a delight to see them on screen once again. Apart from these Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise veterans, the third part of the hit franchise also has some new faces joining the horror comedy franchise, namely Vijay Raaz and Arun Kushwah, among others.

Madhuri Dixit & Vidya Balan Face-off Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit are two of the finest actresses in the industry, and seeing them share the screen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be a real treat. Watching them face off is intriguing and promises to be an exciting part of the film.

⁠Kartik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee - The Director & Actor Duo! Kartik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee—the blockbuster actor-director duo—have become a hit ever since the horror comedy franchise released its second instalment. Now, the duo has taken the franchise forward with the much-anticipated release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri's Chemistry Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 introduces us to a fresh pairing: Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri. The charm of Kartik and the gorgeousness of Triptii are sure to ignite the screen with their romantic chemistry.

Cinematic Treat for the Festival Season Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is arriving as a perfect treat for the Diwali season. A power-packed horror-comedy during this festive time is the ideal family entertainer, promising to be the biggest Diwali dhamaka. Therefore, this Diwali is sure to become ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa wali’ with its grandeur and larger-than-life visual effects that are all set to amaze the audience.

Twists and Turns Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is packed with surprises. What new case will Rooh Baba solve? How will Vidya Balan, the OG Manjulika add her charm to the story? Who is the real Manjulika? The twists and turns in the plot will keep audiences hooked.

⁠Nostalgic Elements From the signature tune to the returning cast, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will bring back a host of nostalgic elements for fans to enjoy. The film will revive all the aspects we’ve loved about this horror-comedy franchise.

