Shamshera Teaser Review: Mind-blowing glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt wow fans

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt are all set to impress you with their deadly looks and stunning screen presence in Yash Raj Film’s upcoming ‘Shamshera’.

As the makers get ready for the trailer launch of Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor-starrer Shamshera’s trailer launch on Friday, they released glimpses of the two key characters – Ranbir and Sanjay, on Wednesday with the teaser.

The teaser begins with brutal atrocities on people by cops, showing Sanjay Dutt walking in. With a long ponytail, grey hair, beard and a red tilak on his forehead, the camera shows a glimpse of his character, as a man falls on his feet, begging for mercy. The lethal look on Sanjay Dutt’s face, makes him look like a deadly cop, with no mercy for the people.

And then comes a scene showing dacoits riding horses in a desert as Ranbir Kapoor gives a voice-over in the background. The teaser begins to give some close shots of Ranbir’s eyes followed by long shows of his silhouette.

ALSO READ: Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor's first look revealed, Alia Bhatt calls it ‘hot’

The 1.21-minute-long teaser shows Ranbir Kapoor as a warrior, a decoit who stands up to protect his tribe. Going by the looks of it, both the characters of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt have been given a never-seen-before look, making them appear rigged, fierce, and lethal. While the teaser did not reveal the complete look of either Ranbir Kapoor or Sanjay Dutt, there was absolutely no glimpse of Vaani Kapoor in the teaser.

What’s impressive about the teaser? There is no doubt that Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt’s looks have shown them as two powerful, deadly men who battle each other, it is particularly Ranbir who impresses the most, despite hardly any character revelation of his in the teaser. This is probably the first time that Ranbir is being seen in such as intensive look. Shamshera will definitely put Ranbir in a different league of actors. The aggression in his voice, and the fierce look in his eyes, are all coming along too well for Ranbir to be seen in a completely different role from the ones that he has played in the past.

ALSO READ: Did you know Bramastra’s VFX is done by the same Indian firm that worked on Oscar-winning Dune?

Shamshera will hit the theatres on July 22. This film will mark Ranbir Kapoor’s return to screen after Sanju, and is one of the highly anticipated films. Going by the looks of Brahmastra and Shamshera, the latter could totally be a game-changer for Ranbir. Produced by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films, Shamshera will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.