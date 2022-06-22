Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Box Office Report: Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' continues its magic on day 33

    First Published Jun 22, 2022, 12:23 PM IST

    From Rana Daggubati’s Virata Parvam to Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, Adivi Sesh’s Major and Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, here is the Tuesday box office report of all the films and their earnings.

    Image: PR Agency, Kamal Haasan, Adivi Sesh/Instagram

    A lot of films have been released in the theatres recently – some have performed exceedingly well while many have failed at attracting the audience. Various films from South and Bollywood to Hollywood have competed against each other at the box office. Amidst this, Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has continued with its magic on the screen, even after a month of its release. On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty's return to the big screen with ‘Nikamma’, has tanked the hopes of the makers. Meanwhile, take a look at the performance of all films as per their earnings on Tuesday.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Virata Parvam: Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi-starrer film 'Virata Parvam' was released worldwide on June 17. According to recent reports, the film has done a total business of Rs 4.34 crore in five days. At the same time, if we talk about the film's earnings on the fifth day, the film has earned Rs 47 lakh on its first Tuesday.

    ALSO READ: Box Office Report: Kartik Aryan becomes box office king; will 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' beat 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'?

    Image: PR Agency

    Nikamma: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty once again tried to make a comeback on the big screen with the recently released film Nikamma. However, looking at the film's performance at the box office, it can be said that the actress's attempt failed. The Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia-starrer earned just two lakhs on the fifth day of its release.

    ALSO READ: Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani-starrer scores high on advance booking

    Image: PR Agency

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are doing a tremendous job at the box office. Due to the overwhelming response from the audience, the film has become the most successful horror comedy film of all time. This is the reason that even after so many days of its release, the film is still earning a lot. On the 33rd day, the film earned around Rs 69 lakh. At the same time, its total collection has reached 183.27 crores.

    Image: PR Agency

    Vikram: South superstar Kamal Haasan has proved that his magic hasn't waned yet with his return on screen after four long years. More than two weeks have passed since ‘Vikram’ was released in the theatres, but still, there is no slowing down in its earnings. The film has crossed the Rs 350 crore mark.

    Image: Adivi Sesh/Instagram

    Major: Adivi Sesh's film Major, based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in the 26/11 Mumbai attack, is still showing its amazing performance at the box office. The film earned Rs 60 lakhs on Tuesday, after which the total collection of the film has now gone up to 37.82 crores.

    Image: Still from the teaser

    777 Charlie: Even after an excellent and heart-warming story, Rakshit Shetty-starrer Kannada film has not been a blockbuster of sorts at the box office, but has performed decently. The initial figures of the film's earnings on the 12th day show that it has done a business of around Rs 2 crores on its second Tuesday. At the same time, this film has now collected a total of 61.5 crores.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vijay Babu rape case update: Malayalam actor gets anticipatory bail from Kerala High Court RBA

    Vijay Babu rape case update: Malayalam actor gets anticipatory bail from Kerala High Court

    Is Prabhas giving Adipurush's producers trouble? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Prabhas giving Adipurush's producers trouble? Here's what we know

    Vijay Thalapathy's birthday special: Rashmika Mandanna goes gaga over Varisu first look poster RBA

    Vijay Thalapathy's birthday special: Rashmika Mandanna goes gaga over Varisu first's look poster

    Vikram actor Kamal Haasan all praise for Nawazuddin Siddiqui here is why and what he said drb

    'Vikram' actor Kamal Haasan's all praise for Nawazuddin Siddiqui; here's why and what he said

    Disha Patani sensuous hot photoshoot in skimpy dress will make your heart skip a beat video drb

    Disha Patani’s sensuous, hot photoshoot in skimpy dress will make your heart skip a beat (video)

    Recent Stories

    Use your Ration Card at any government store; know the new changes here - adt

    Use your Ration Card at any government store; know the new changes here

    Is Kim Kardashian's sister Khloe Kardashian dating an equity investor? So what about Tristan Thompson? RBA

    Is Kim Kardashian's sister Khloe Kardashian dating an equity investor? So what about Tristan Thompson?

    Varanasi airport makes Sanskrit announcement; Here's how netizens reacted - adt

    Varanasi airport makes Sanskrit announcement; Here's how netizens reacted

    Afghanistan earthquake live updates over hundreds killed scores wounded Paktika province snt

    Afghanistan earthquake kills at least 255 people; scores wounded in Paktika province

    NBA Draft 2022: Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero - The likeliest Draft order-krn

    NBA Draft 2022: Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero - The likeliest Draft order

    Recent Videos

    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon