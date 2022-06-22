Box Office Report: Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' continues its magic on day 33

From Rana Daggubati’s Virata Parvam to Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, Adivi Sesh’s Major and Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, here is the Tuesday box office report of all the films and their earnings.

A lot of films have been released in the theatres recently – some have performed exceedingly well while many have failed at attracting the audience. Various films from South and Bollywood to Hollywood have competed against each other at the box office. Amidst this, Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has continued with its magic on the screen, even after a month of its release. On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty's return to the big screen with ‘Nikamma’, has tanked the hopes of the makers. Meanwhile, take a look at the performance of all films as per their earnings on Tuesday.

Virata Parvam: Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi-starrer film 'Virata Parvam' was released worldwide on June 17. According to recent reports, the film has done a total business of Rs 4.34 crore in five days. At the same time, if we talk about the film's earnings on the fifth day, the film has earned Rs 47 lakh on its first Tuesday. ALSO READ: Box Office Report: Kartik Aryan becomes box office king; will 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' beat 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'?

Nikamma: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty once again tried to make a comeback on the big screen with the recently released film Nikamma. However, looking at the film's performance at the box office, it can be said that the actress's attempt failed. The Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia-starrer earned just two lakhs on the fifth day of its release. ALSO READ: Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani-starrer scores high on advance booking

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are doing a tremendous job at the box office. Due to the overwhelming response from the audience, the film has become the most successful horror comedy film of all time. This is the reason that even after so many days of its release, the film is still earning a lot. On the 33rd day, the film earned around Rs 69 lakh. At the same time, its total collection has reached 183.27 crores.

Vikram: South superstar Kamal Haasan has proved that his magic hasn't waned yet with his return on screen after four long years. More than two weeks have passed since ‘Vikram’ was released in the theatres, but still, there is no slowing down in its earnings. The film has crossed the Rs 350 crore mark.

Major: Adivi Sesh's film Major, based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in the 26/11 Mumbai attack, is still showing its amazing performance at the box office. The film earned Rs 60 lakhs on Tuesday, after which the total collection of the film has now gone up to 37.82 crores.

