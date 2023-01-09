Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri VIRAL song: Queen Shalini, Khesari Lal Yadav's HOT romantic song 'Jhagda 2.0’ is not to be missed

    First Published Jan 9, 2023, 6:21 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress Queen Shalini and Khesari Lal's dance in Neha Raj's song 'Jhagda 2.0,' created a buzz on Youtube with more than 2,721,337 views within a few hours

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Bhojpuri film and music industry are rising to new heights. Bhojpuri music and videos are popular among audiences. The talented singer and actor Khesari Lal's latest song 'Jhagda 2.0' is gaining traction on YouTube.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav appears alongside Queen Shalini in this new song. Queen Shalini is considerably hotter than other Bhojpuri stars, with Khesari Lal Yadav's sizzling performance in the video. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans love the couple's sensual chemistry. Fans are going insane when listening to the fantastic tune.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    For the unversed, this new song ‘Jhagda 2.0’ of Khesari Lal is sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Neha Raj.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song got released on Saregama Hum Bhojpuri, and in a very short span of time, it received 918K views up till now. Also, the lyrics are given by Krishna Bedardi.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Picture of the day: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's vacay picture goes VIRAL; Vamika looks adorable RBA

    Picture of the day: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's vacay picture goes VIRAL; Vamika looks adorable

    Urfi Javed slams Islamic scholars for not condemning Taliban's ban on women education - READ vma

    Urfi Javed slams Islamic scholars for not condemning Taliban's ban on women education - READ

    The Night Manager: Makers unveil first gritty poster of the Anil Kapoor-starrer web series vma

    The Night Manager: Makers unveil first gritty poster of the Anil Kapoor-starrer web series

    Shankuntalam Hindi Trailer out: Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks stunning as Shakuntala; film is to release on February 17 RBA

    Shankuntalam Hindi Trailer out: Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks stunning as Shakuntala; film to release on Feb 17

    Spare: Prince Harry spills beans on his Uncle Prince Andrew's awkward sex scandal in his explosive memoir book vma

    Spare: Prince Harry spills beans on his Uncle Prince Andrew's awkward sex scandal in his explosive memoir book

    Recent Stories

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Guwahati/1st ODI: Have not decided to give up on T20 format, will see after IPL 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Have not decided to give up on T20 format' - Rohit Sharma

    football Premier League fans go berserk as PSG's Qatari owners nasser al-khelaifi tottenham look to invest in English top-flight snt

    Premier League fans go berserk as PSG's Qatari owners look to invest in English top-flight

    With love the 9 Picture of IAFs Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team goes viral leave netizens mesmerised

    'With love, the 9...': Picture of IAF's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team goes viral; leave netizens mesmerised

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Most goals to most championships - Here's all the numbers that matter-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Most goals to most championships - Here's all the numbers that matter

    Another mid-air brawl goes viral; Shirtless man punched co-passenger - gps

    Another mid-air brawl goes viral; Shirtless man punched co-passenger

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Rajkot/3rd T20I: My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: 'My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Video Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets

    Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Whenever Axar Patel has got the opportunity in T20, he has done really well - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: 'Whenever Axar has got the opportunity in T20, he's done really well' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon