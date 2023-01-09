Bhojpuri VIRAL song: Queen Shalini, Khesari Lal Yadav's HOT romantic song 'Jhagda 2.0’ is not to be missed

Bhojpuri actress Queen Shalini and Khesari Lal's dance in Neha Raj's song 'Jhagda 2.0,' created a buzz on Youtube with more than 2,721,337 views within a few hours

The Bhojpuri film and music industry are rising to new heights. Bhojpuri music and videos are popular among audiences. The talented singer and actor Khesari Lal's latest song 'Jhagda 2.0' is gaining traction on YouTube.



Khesari Lal Yadav appears alongside Queen Shalini in this new song. Queen Shalini is considerably hotter than other Bhojpuri stars, with Khesari Lal Yadav's sizzling performance in the video. (WATCH VIDEO)

Fans love the couple's sensual chemistry. Fans are going insane when listening to the fantastic tune.



For the unversed, this new song ‘Jhagda 2.0’ of Khesari Lal is sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Neha Raj.



