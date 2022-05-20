Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri star Shilpi Raj MMS video controversy: Know her net worth, salary, family, boyfriend and more

    First Published May 20, 2022, 5:00 PM IST

    Here's all you need to know about Shilpi Raj, the Bhojpuri singer who made headlines after her name was linked with viral MMS
     

    Shilpi Raj, a Bhojpuri singer, recently made headlines for a leaked MMS tape with her partner, recording intimate moments between them. People are now curious about Shilpi Raj's life, despite her claims that she was not in the video. The singer has a long list of famous Bhojpuri songs under her belt and collaborations with notable names like Khesari Lal Yadav and Pawan Singh.
     

    Shilpi Raj's salary and net worth: 
    Shilpi Raj, having delivered many hit songs in her career, Shilpi Raj reportedly charges Rs. 30000-40000 per song and has a net worth of Rs. 3-4 crores. 

    Shilpi Raj's Family: 
    Shilpi Raj is from a simple family in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, and had to work hard to establish herself in the profession. She began her music career in 2017 and has since released many chart-topping singles. The vocalist has always enjoyed singing and has participated in several singing competitions.

    Shilpi Raj's education: 
    Ramanand Swami in Siwan, Bihar, later taught her the fundamentals of music. The singer did her schooling in Chhapra, Siwan, in a government school in her village. Shilpi had reportedly been interested in singing since she was a child and had frequently participated in singing programmes at her school.

    Shilpi Raj's boyfriend:
    In terms of her personal life, Shilpi Raj was rumoured to have been in a three-year relationship with her former manager Vivek Patel. However, they split up when Raj alleged that he used to abuse her and had taken all of the money she earned from her programme. The Bhojpuri singer is said to be single right now.

